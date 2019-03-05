It didn't take Bill Harmsen long to realize he had a team chalked full of talent.
Even though the Dordt women's basketball team was 14-17 overall and 8-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference last season, Harmsen saw the pieces were in place for the team to have a turnaround when the first-year coach worked with them in the summer.
"We had the girls in three times this summer. I could just tell they were fit, motivated and working on their games," Harmsen said. "There was just a lot of excitement. Whenever a new coach comes in, there's always excitement and energy."
The energy and excitement carried over to the regular season when the Defenders won their first five games.
Dordt did lose their first three GPAC games but then bounced back with three straight conference wins, all over ranked teams (Jamestown, Briar Cliff and Hastings). That evened the Defenders GPAC record at 3-3 and by the time Christmas break rolled around, Dordt had an 11-4 record.
"We went into the Christmas break and we adjusted our goals," Harmsen said. "We started shooting for the moon and looked at what our dream and ultimate goals would be."
Dordt ended the regular season with a 20-11 record. It was the first winning season for the Defenders since 2012-13 when the team went 16-15. It's the most wins for the Defenders since they won 19 games in 2009-10.
That was enough for the team to earn an at-large bid and a No. 4 seed in the NAIA D-II National Tournament at the Tyson Event Center. Dordt plays IU Northwest, the No. 5 seed, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We have been blessed beyond measure to get to this point. We talk about the national tournament," Harmsen said. "We laid some things out of what we have to do to get a good seed in the conference tournament and to get into nationals and the girls responded. We feel blessed and humbled to be here. To represent Dordt for the first time at nationals, we feel great about the opportunity."
Erika Feenstra played a big role in helping the Defenders qualify for the national tournament. The sophomore led the GPAC in scoring with 20.6 points per game and she shot 58.7 percent from the field. She finds her way to the free throw line at a good clip. Feenstra has attempted 228 free throws and has made 167 of those. She's also averaging a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game.
Feenstra showed she had the talent to be an impact player last season, averaging 11.1 points per game but she took her game to the next level this season.
"She's a unique player. She is so physical around the basket. With her combination of physicality and speed, it's a pretty unique combination," Harmsen said. "She has the ability to run the floor and finish around the basket and to just rebound. She has a unique skill set for this level."
The Defenders aren't a one-woman show, either. The team is ninth in the nation in scoring offense per game with 80.6 points per game.
Rachel Evavold averages 12.6 ppg and is shooting 53.5 percent from the field. Annie Rhinesmith is averaging 12.4 ppg and has hit 52 3-pointers. She's also the top facilitator on the team with 4.6 assists per game.
"If we can continue to get some guard play out of the rest of our kids, I think we are a very good basketball team," Harmsen said. "But we certainly do need Erika and Rachel and Annie to really play well for us to be successful."
Defensively the Defenders have relied on their rebounding. Dordt is first in the nation in defensive rebounds per game with 32.3 per game and is second in total rebounds per game with 46.2. The Defenders have won the rebounding battle by an average of 10.5 per game.
Evavold is averaging 6.8 rpg and Rhinesmith averages 5.3 rpg. The Defenders have six players who average three or more rebounds per game.
"That's been a focal point of ours since practice No. 1 and our team has done just an awesome job of rebounding all year and limiting our opponents for second and third opportunities," Harmsen said. "They know they have to defend and rebound and I am pleased with how they have accepted that role."
Dordt is facing an IU Northwest team that is making its third trip to nationals but hasn't won a game at the tournament yet. The Redhawks are 26-7 and are led by Michell Borgen, who is averaging 17.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 1.3 bpg. Chloe Salman is averaging 14.9 ppg and Grayce Rubino is averaging 13.9 ppg and 4.8 apg.
"All of my time has been invested in Indiana Northwest and they are a really good team. There's a reason why they are in the national tournament and will be a very tough task," Harmsen said. "We hope the schedule we played helped prepare us. When you get to tournament time, you have a lot of things that need to go right for you to advance.
"We are really looking forward to the opportunity and it will be fun to see the Defenders on the floor."