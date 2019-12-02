Dordt women pull away from Dakota State

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dakota State stuck with No. 5-ranked Dordt for a quarter, trailing the Defenders by two, but Dordt started to pull away in the second quarter, giving the Defenders a 10-point lead at halftime.

The Defenders didn't give up that big lead and went on to beat Dakota State 90-76 on Monday to improve to 10-1 on the season. DSU fell to 2-5.

Dordt outscored Dakota State 20-12 in the second quarter for the 10-point lead and then added 28 points in the third quarter. Dordt's lead grew as big as 23 points with 9:21 left in the game. The Defenders shot 50 percent (17-of-34) in the second half.

Erika Feenstra led Dordt with 27 points and eight rebounds. Gabby Kreykes came off the bench and had 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Karly Gustafson almost had a double-double off the bnech, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Rachel Evavold added eight points and seven rebounds and Jordyn Van Maanen had four assists and five points. Mya Chmielewski had nine points and three steals off the bench.

Sidney Fick and Jessi Giles each had 14 points in the game for DSU. Dordt held DSU to only 39.1 percent shooting (39.1 percent) and forced 20 turnovers.

