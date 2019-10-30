STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Dordt University women's basketball team forced pressure in the second quarter Tuesday to beat Buena Vista 91-63.
Erika Feenstra led Dordt with 31 points, six rebounds and two assists and three steals in 24 minutes of action.
Rachel Evavold added 13 points and Karly Gustafson had ten points with seen rebounds and four steals.
BVU trailed only 26-21 after the first quarter, but Dordt then scored 14 points off turnovers in the second quarter and outscored BVU 23-10 to take a 49-31 lead into the half.
Erin Streit turned in 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting to lead three players in double figures. Destiny Einerwold followed with 15 points and Erin Gerke added 10, as all three played at least 25 minutes.
Dordt was 35-for-73 from the fieldand 7-for-21 from the 3-point line.
Buena Vista shot 19-for-55 and 3 of 15 from 3-point territory.
Dordt had a 41-38 rebounding advantage and forced 28 turnovers. Buena Vista made 22 free throws while Dordt converted 14 of 20.