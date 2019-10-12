SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Olivia Couch led a pack of Dordt University runners on Saturday to help hammer home a theme the Defenders have been practicing all fall long.
The Defenders women returned to their winning ways at the Dordt Invitational, as they clinched their second win on the Dordt cross country course. The Defenders scored 17 points, and did so by having five of their top six runners finish in the first five.
Couch led the Defenders with a time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, which was 18 seconds behind Sarah Leinheiser, who ran unattached.
“I think the goal was to go out a little bit under six (minutes on the first mile) and we did that, then the wind started taking a toll on miles two and three,” Couch said. “It was a great race with all things considered.”
The finish line was in sight when Dordt senior Sarah Wensink pushed Couch to go a little faster. That idea benefitted both runners, and Wensink, a Sioux Center native, finished 2.71 seconds behind Couch.
“I ran much better than the past meet even though it’s cold,” Wensink said. “I’m finally starting to feel the wheels turning.”
Junior Sienna De Jong was fifth, as she finished in 19:11.
That culture rings true for the entire program, men and women. The Defenders men, ranked eighth nationally, had won both their meets before Saturday.
Couch believes the all-around success helps everyone on both Defenders teams.
“In my first two years here, the ladies were on top and now, I feel the men are taking a stride,” Couch said. “Men encourage the women, and the women encourage the men. It’s been fun.
“We’ve been a tight pack all year long,” Couch said. “I think it set the standard and started building a culture.”
Morningside junior Emalee Fundermann was ninth (19:21) and Northwestern’s top runner in the women’s race was senior Breanna Harthoorn, who crossed the finish line in 19:36.
Doane men hold off Dordt
Even though the Dordt men’s team had two local runners finish in the top-8 on Saturday, it wasn’t enough to hold off Doane.
Earlier in the season in Crete, Nebraska, the Defenders had beaten the Tigers at the Dean White Invitational, but the Tigers flipped the script on the Defenders’ home course.
The Tigers had four single-digit scorers while the Defenders had just two, and Doane used those two extra top-10 spots to beat Dordt, 43-50.
It’s the first time the Defenders have lost this season, as Dordt has run three meets this season with one more to go before the GPAC meet on Nov. 9 in Sioux Center.
Dordt junior Jacob Vander Plaats led the Defenders with a third-place finish with a time of 25:25, and freshman Joe Anderson — the reigning Journal Siouxland Male Athlete of the Year — finished in eighth at 20:49.
The Defenders held out Eric Steiger due to a knee injury on Saturday, but according to coach Nate Wolf, it was just precautionary.
He won the GPAC meet last year and was a top-50 finisher at the national meet.
Vander Plaats was confident that the Defenders’ deep roster could fill in where needed.
“I don’t think there was that much more pressure,” Vander Plaats said. “Our top-10 or -15 are all super strong. Some guys have stepped up when others have had bad races. It’s nice to be able to know that when you’re having a bad day that others around you are having a good day.”
Vander Plaats crossed the finish line and immediately turned around. He wanted to know how many orange Doane uniforms had finished ahead of him.
That answer: One. Alec Wick was Doane’s leader at 25:05. The Tigers also had two runners finish back-to-back behind Anderson. Rosten From was ninth (25:51) and Samuel Saldivar was 10th by one-tenth of a second.
Before the race, Wolf asked Vander Plaats to be up toward the front at the beginning. Vander Plaats thought he fell a little behind on the second lap of the 8,000-meter course, but liked how he performed under chilly conditions.
“I caught two guys in the last 800, and overall I think my kick went really well,” Vander Plaats said.
Anderson, meanwhile, thought this was the race he needed at this point in the season. He believed the race he ran was his best of the season, and put it toward the top of his favorite races he ran as a runner, albeit at George-Little Rock High School or as a Dordt freshman.
“It was time for somebody to step up and if anyone should do it, I should do it,” Anderson said. “At the end, I saw four or five places that I thought that could be mine, and I decided to take them.”
Anderson finished seventh at the season-opening meet on Sept. 14 in Sioux Center, then was 17th a couple weeks ago.
This week, Anderson focused harder on the task at hand. He knew he wanted to run well on his new home course, but Anderson also knew he was better than a 17th-place finish.
So, he ran a little harder this week and woke up Saturday morning feeling confident.
“I just had the right mindset coming in,” Anderson said. “I wanted to prove myself today. I decided I wanted to make this one of the best races I’ve ever run. I wanted to make this a good one.”
Anderson liked running in the cold weather and the light snow, even though the snow flew into Anderson’s eyes on the backstretch.
Meanwhile, Northwestern’s top male runner was Dylan Hendricks with a fourth-place time of 25:30.
Morningside junior Ro Paschal nearly passed Saldivar at the end, but ended up with an 11th-place finish at 25:51.86.