MITCHELL, S.D. — Dordt University sophomore Hannah Glynn scored the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in regulation on Wednesday that gave the Defenders a 4-3 win over Dakota Wesleyan University.
Glynn's goal was assisted by Vermillion High School graduate Maddie Regnerus, who is now a junior at Dordt.
The Defenders (5-3-0, 2-0-0) scored three goals in the second half, and they needed to after the Tigers responded right away after intermission.
Josephine Bardsley scored for DWU (3-2-0, 0-1-0) 58 seconds into the second half, then Alondra Partida scored in the 50th minute that put the Tigers up 3-1.
Mikaela Patterson got the Defenders' comeback going in the second half with an unassisted goal in the 61st minute.
Emily Kooiman tied the match in the 65th minute on a penalty kick.
The Defenders took 21 shots in the win, and 11 were on goal. Alaina Van Zalen had five shots on goal. Van Zalen earned an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute.
Defenders goalkeeper DeLynne Zevenbergen had four saves. DWU goalie Hannah Bowes had seven saves.