Dordt women win Mount Marty Invite

YANKTON, S.D. -- The Dordt women's cross country team won the Mount Marty Invite on Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course.

The Defenders were helped by a one-two finish and had all five scorers earn top-20 marks as Dordt scored 50 points for the win. That was 23 points better than Morningside, which was second with 73 points. Northwestern was fourth with 114 points.

Eden Winslow was the individual winner as the Dordt junior crossed in a time of 18:40.12. Freshman teammate Jessica Kampman finished in second place in 18:49.23 on the 5K course. Dordt senior Jordan DeGroot came in 10th in 19:08.54. Freshman Anika Homan finished in 18th place in 19:29.70 and sophomore teammate Brenna Tolkamp was right behind her in 19th in 19:30.26 to round out the scoring for the Defenders. Junior Tiana Schroeder was 23rd in 19:39.27 and sophomore Bethany Ten Haken was 27th in 19:49.18. Freshman Margaret Myskowski added a top-30 finish as she was 29th in 19:53.88.

Morningside was led by freshman Kristin Honomichl as she finished in fourth place in 18:56.93. Coming in one spot behind her was sophomore Jo McKibben, who crossed the line in 19:01.05. Junior Emalee Fundermann was ninth in 19:04.46 to give the Mustangs three top-10 finishers. Senior Payton Boer was 17th in 19:28.25. Morningside's final scorer was junior Tenna Beel, who was 46th in 20:23.50.