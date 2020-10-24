Dordt women win Mount Marty Invite

YANKTON, S.D. -- The Dordt women's cross country team won the Mount Marty Invite on Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course.
The Defenders were helped by a one-two finish and had all five scorers earn top-20 marks as Dordt scored 50 points for the win. That was 23 points better than Morningside, which was second with 73 points. Northwestern was fourth with 114 points.
Eden Winslow was the individual winner as the Dordt junior crossed in a time of 18:40.12. Freshman teammate Jessica Kampman finished in second place in 18:49.23 on the 5K course. Dordt senior Jordan DeGroot came in 10th in 19:08.54. Freshman Anika Homan finished in 18th place in 19:29.70 and sophomore teammate Brenna Tolkamp was right behind her in 19th in 19:30.26 to round out the scoring for the Defenders. Junior Tiana Schroeder was 23rd in 19:39.27 and sophomore Bethany Ten Haken was 27th in 19:49.18. Freshman Margaret Myskowski added a top-30 finish as she was 29th in 19:53.88.
Morningside was led by freshman Kristin Honomichl as she finished in fourth place in 18:56.93. Coming in one spot behind her was sophomore Jo McKibben, who crossed the line in 19:01.05. Junior Emalee Fundermann was ninth in 19:04.46 to give the Mustangs three top-10 finishers. Senior Payton Boer was 17th in 19:28.25. Morningside's final scorer was junior Tenna Beel, who was 46th in 20:23.50.
Northwestern had one runner in the top-10 as junior Anna Hiebner was eighth in 19:01.06. Junior Autumn Muilenburg was 11th in 19:11.25 and senior Hunter Koepke was 14th in 19:12.52.
Briar Cliff's Aleida Moreno was 119th in 22:39.43.
Doane won the men's team title with 26 points. Dordt was second with 41 points, Northwestern was third with 80 and Morningside was sixth with 165. Doane's Shawn Kiptoo won the individual title in 25:11.29.
Dordt was led by junior Davis Tebben, who was the runner-up in 25:24.67. He was one of three Dordt runners in the top-10 as Nicolas Veldhorst was fourth in 25:36.67 and sophomore Joe Anderson was eighth in 26:00.55. Junior Kendal Van Zanten was 14th in 26:18.84 and classmate Jebadiah Merkle rounded out the scoring in 15th place in 26:21.87.
Morningside senior Connor Ritz finished in sixth place in 25:67.58. Senior Zach Ambrose crossed in 12th in 26:13.35.
Northwestern was led by senior Dylan Hendricks as he finished in ninth place in 26:05.78. Senior Joshua Starr was 16th in 26:22.51. Sophomore Jakob VanDerWerff was 18th in 26:25.29 and classmate Dawson Jacobsma finished right behind him in 26:28.92.
Briar Cliff's Soichiro Nagao was 42nd in 27:12.97.
