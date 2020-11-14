Dordt women's basketball sharpens skills for tough GPAC slate

Dordt holds the No. 8 national ranking going into the GPAC slate.

In the offseason, the Defenders added a big piece en route to competing for that GPAC championship. In March, Western Christian High School graduate Ashtyn Veerbeek announced that she was transferring from Nebraska University to Dordt. Veerbeek is a 6-foot-2 junior forward.

She wanted to be closer to home.

"As the year went on, I just started to miss my family and friends. I have two brothers in high school and not seeing any of their sporting events, it wore on me and it just drew me back home," Veerbeek told the Journal on April 1. "Throughout the full season in my sophomore year, I thought about it. I was just hoping that it would be clear what I should do. By the time the season ended, I knew I would be happiest coming home."

Opposing defenses have certainly learned that Veerbeek has come home, and have placed most of their focus on the former Huskers forward.

Entering Saturday’s game against the Warriors, Veerbeek has 29 points in those three games, which is third among Defenders scorers.

She has shot 12-for-35 from the floor in those three contests, and the former Wolfpack standout also has an average of 7.0 rebounds per game.