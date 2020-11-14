Dordt women's basketball sharpens skills for tough GPAC slate

Dordt University women’s basketball coach Bill Harmsen isn’t worried about starting the season out with a 1-2 record in the non-conference schedule.
He wanted the Defenders to be challenged before starting the Great Plains Athletic Conference season on Saturday against Midland.
The Defenders played Dakota State, Grand View and Sterling in their first three-game stretch of the season, and their lone win out of that tough stretch of games was a 75-64 win over the Vikings on Nov. 6 during the Northwestern Classic.
“What we feel optimistic about is that we sharpened ourselves over these first three games,” Harmsen said. “Those three teams are good teams. They showed us that we have some deficiencies, and showed us that we have some strengths. Just to see how some of these new faces played in this new environment, it was good to compete against those three really good teams. We’re getting really good shots, we’re not just converting them at this time. I see that going up.”
The Defenders weren’t able to scrimmage anyone in the preseason, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-conference portion of the season was truncated.
Dordt faces a GPAC season with high expectations. The Defenders received the most first-place votes last month in the coaches’ preseason poll with six, just edging Concordia’s five first-place nods.
Dordt holds the No. 8 national ranking going into the GPAC slate.
In the offseason, the Defenders added a big piece en route to competing for that GPAC championship. In March, Western Christian High School graduate Ashtyn Veerbeek announced that she was transferring from Nebraska University to Dordt. Veerbeek is a 6-foot-2 junior forward.
She wanted to be closer to home.
"As the year went on, I just started to miss my family and friends. I have two brothers in high school and not seeing any of their sporting events, it wore on me and it just drew me back home," Veerbeek told the Journal on April 1. "Throughout the full season in my sophomore year, I thought about it. I was just hoping that it would be clear what I should do. By the time the season ended, I knew I would be happiest coming home."
Opposing defenses have certainly learned that Veerbeek has come home, and have placed most of their focus on the former Huskers forward.
Entering Saturday’s game against the Warriors, Veerbeek has 29 points in those three games, which is third among Defenders scorers.
She has shot 12-for-35 from the floor in those three contests, and the former Wolfpack standout also has an average of 7.0 rebounds per game.
“She’s getting used to playing at a different level,” Harmsen said. “She’s playing a different role. She’s had to change her defensive philosophies again. I’m very pleased with where she’s at and I know that as Ashtyn continues to grow in our program, she’s going to continue to get better and better.”
Since defenses have honed in on Veerbeek, that has allowed some of her Dordt teammates to step up.
Erika Feenstra led the Defenders in scoring in the first three games with 33 points, and Bailey Beckman scored one less point than Feenstra.
Also, Karly Gustafson has stepped up. She, too, has 29 points in the non-conference slate on 10-for-19 shooting.
“Because we play a lot of kids, I did expect some balance,” Harmsen said. “What I really like is our depth. Our practices are super competitive. It’s been really fun approaching practice knowing these kids are going to put their best foot forward.
“Karly is a very good player, and she’s a very big part of what we want to accomplish this year,” Harmsen said. “Bailey has stepped up and has been very consistent.”
Harmsen hasn’t been afraid to get some of the younger players some game action. The Defenders have played 16 different women, and Harmsen believed that can only help moving forward.
“We have some fresh, new faces via freshmen and transfers that are continuing to find their ceilings at Dordt,” Harmsen said. “You learn so much from game experience. We certainly have.”
Defensively, Harmsen likes how athletic and long Dordt can be. Granted, Harmsen said the defense needs some work in transition and to be a little more physical.
Also, the former Western Christian coach hopes with more game experience, the Dordt defense can be more connected with better communication and helping out with helpside defense.
“It takes a high level of concentration to be great defensively all the time,” Harmsen said. “The high level of communication it takes as a team, the attention to detail on a scouting report, that will continue to improve and be learned as we go on with the season.”
