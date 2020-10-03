Dordt women's cross country team wins Briar Cliff Invitational

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Taylor Anema led the nationally sixth-ranked Dordt University women's cross country team to a win Saturday at the Briar Cliff Invitational.
Anema was the highest local finisher with a sixth-place finish with a 5,000-meter time of 18 minutes, 1 second.
Anema ran in her third race as a collegiate runner, and coach Nate Wolf sees her running with more confidence as days go by.
“She’s just gaining experience and she’s just getting better and better,” Wolf said. “She’s running with more confidence, and kind of knows what she’s doing after her third race.”
Anema has finished first among Dordt runners in all three meets this season. She was fourth at the season-opening meet in Sioux Center, then two weeks ago on the same Adams Nature Preserve course, Anema finished fifth.
The Defenders scored 35 points, as they had four in a top-15 field that included runners from Iowa Western, Iowa Central and some unattached runners from South Dakota State.
Jordan DeGroot was ninth overall in 18:09, Jessica Kampman 12th (18:14) and Eden Winslow was 15th with a time of 18:21. Tiana Schroeder rounded out the Defenders’ top-5 scorers with a 27th-place finish of 18:57, and scored 15 points.
The Defenders are the highest-ranked Great Plains Athletic Conference team in this week’s NAIA preseason cross country poll, ahead of Morningside at No. 18 and Concordia, which received votes and finished second at Saturday’s meet.
Wolf hasn’t really talked with the women about their No. 6 ranking, knowing that the real rankings will be determined later this spring in Cedar Rapids at the national meet.
“We put it up on the board on Thursday, but it really doesn’t matter until the end of the season,” Wolf said. “We’ve really tried to put the focus on the work. We haven’t really talked about how we’ve finished at meets, to be honest. For this group, they enjoy working together, and we’ve tried to keep the focus on that.”
Morningside, meanwhile, had two runners finishing in the top-17. Emalee Fundermann led the Mustangs pack with an 11th-place time of 18:12, while Jo McKibben was 17th with a time of 18:28.
“We’re coming out here ranked, and we’re really excited about that,” Morningside coach David Nash said. “I think if we put our No. 1 back in, it’ll be closer. It’s an honor to be ranked, knowing that we’re not running everyone right away, but it’s going to be that way due to contact tracing. Teams are going to have those ups and downs.”
Sioux Center High School graduate Payton Boer scored 16 points for Morningside, as the Mustangs senior was 28th at 18:58.
The Mustangs were without Kristine Honomichl, who was out with an undisclosed injury, according to Nash.
Nash is confident Honomichl will return to action before the Nov. 7 GPAC meet at Mount Marty.
“She’s been doing some training, and she’s making steady progress,” Nash said. “Having her back in the next two weeks is definitely the plan.”
Northwestern placed sixth in the team standings at 165 points, and the Red Raiders’ top finisher was junior Anna Hiebner, who was 20th at 18:34.
Briar Cliff finished in 13th place at its home meet, and Amory Prue finished 109th with a time of 21:36 to lead the Chargers.
Iowa Western sophomore Faith Chepengat won the race in 16:41.
Dordt feels under-ranked
Eric Steiger and Davis Tebben had to put in a little extra work at the beginning of Saturday’s race.
The start was very tight, as there were 14 lanes for 186 men. Steiger and Tebben got trapped at the beginning, and had to work around runners to get toward the front of the pack.
In the first 150 meters, the front Dordt runners lost about 20 meters on the lead pack, and it took until the first half-mile for Steiger and Tebben to make enough room to run their races.
“We were back a ways going through (a kilometer or so), and we were able to work our way up and keep it rolling,” Tebben said.
Steiger and Tebben finished back-to-back at 10th and 11th. Steiger’s time was 24:55 on the 8,000-meter course, and Tebben finished 2.46 seconds behind his Dordt teammate.
Dordt finished second as a team Saturday with 57 points, only trailing Iowa Central’s 24 points. Steiger and Tebben were the only two Defenders runners who finished in the top-20.
Northwestern was seventh with 186 points, and the Mustangs were right behind the Red Raiders by two points.
Last year, the Defenders men’s team was ranked in the teens throughout the season, but according to Steiger, that might have gone to their heads.
The Defenders learned that they’re ranked 12th in the preseason poll, and this time around, the Defenders are out to prove that’s a low ranking.
“This gives us a bit of a drive to push forward and strive to beat everyone else,” Steiger said.
Tebben agreed. “It’ll come.”
“From the workouts we’ve been doing and the races we’ve been having, we’re running very well,” Tebben said. “I think compared to a lot of the rest of the NAIA, I think we should be up there and we’ll get there.”
Connor Ritz led Morningside and finished 30th in 25:53.
Joshua Starr led the Red Raiders with a 35th-place finish in 26:02.
Briar Cliff’s Soichiro Nagao made history on Saturday, as his time of 26:40 was the fourth fastest 8,000-meter time in school history. Nagao finished in 59th.
Josh Yeager, who won the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference 5,000-meter outdoor race, won Saturday’s meet with a time of 24:18. Yeager is a Center Point-Urbana graduate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!