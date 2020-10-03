Dordt women's cross country team wins Briar Cliff Invitational

Wolf hasn’t really talked with the women about their No. 6 ranking, knowing that the real rankings will be determined later this spring in Cedar Rapids at the national meet.

“We put it up on the board on Thursday, but it really doesn’t matter until the end of the season,” Wolf said. “We’ve really tried to put the focus on the work. We haven’t really talked about how we’ve finished at meets, to be honest. For this group, they enjoy working together, and we’ve tried to keep the focus on that.”

Morningside, meanwhile, had two runners finishing in the top-17. Emalee Fundermann led the Mustangs pack with an 11th-place time of 18:12, while Jo McKibben was 17th with a time of 18:28.

“We’re coming out here ranked, and we’re really excited about that,” Morningside coach David Nash said. “I think if we put our No. 1 back in, it’ll be closer. It’s an honor to be ranked, knowing that we’re not running everyone right away, but it’s going to be that way due to contact tracing. Teams are going to have those ups and downs.”

Sioux Center High School graduate Payton Boer scored 16 points for Morningside, as the Mustangs senior was 28th at 18:58.

The Mustangs were without Kristine Honomichl, who was out with an undisclosed injury, according to Nash.