Dordt's Jacob Vis makes the most of time on the basketball floor

“As a four-man, that speaks volumes about the leader he has been,” Van Haaften said. “I think he would tell you offensively he hasn’t been great as far as shooting, but he’s been great about passing the ball and getting other players involved. Garrett will come around. He will shoot the basketball just fine.”

Last season, Franken was Dordt’s leading scorer. In 31 games, the Atlantic native was eight points shy of 500. He shot 47 percent and had 65 assists.

Cade Bleeker is the fourth Defenders player to have averaged a double-digit points figure in the first four games. Bleeker is right at the 10.0 ppg mark, shooting 44 percent in the first four games. His average is right around where he ended up last year, as Bleeker averaged 10.2 ppg last season.

Also, West Sioux grad Bryce Coppock is off to a fast start with the Defenders. Coppock has 34 points so far this season, and he is second on the Defenders in made 3s with eight.

Van Haaften has been excited to see the balance on the offensive end, and he thinks that’ll be a theme for the rest of the season.