Dordt's Jacob Vis makes the most of time on the basketball floor

Dordt University men’s basketball coach Brian Van Haaften wasn’t even sure if Jacob Vis was going to be ready to play this season.
Vis has risen above those expectations, and has started out strong so far for the Defenders (4-0).
Vis, a Western Christian High School graduate, has averaged 16.0 points per game in the Defenders’ first four games, which they’ve all won.
Vis scored a career high 20 points in the Nov. 6 win against Bellevue during the Northwestern Classic.
He also scored 16 against Viterbo and 13 against Presentation on Wednesday.
“I knew he would be very good and I knew he would figure it out a little bit,” Dordt coach Brian Van Haaften said. “He hasn’t played much in the last two years. He was not OK to play until about maybe Aug. 15. It has been a pleasant surprise.”
Vis has taken advantage of being open and putting those good shots down, but that hasn’t been the case for him, recently.
Vis had surgery around the holidays last season to fix a kneecap injury. That injury also kept him from playing his senior season with the Wolfpack.
Van Haaften didn’t know what Vis’ role was going to be going into this season. He wasn’t sure if he was going to be a starter or be a role player off the bench.
Van Haaften also credited Jesse Jansma and Garrett Franken for making Vis a better player.
“You can’t just sit around and say, ‘We have to stop Jacob Vis,’” Van Haaften said. “He’s probably fourth or fifth on the depth chart to start the season.”
Jansma and Franken are the Defenders’ Nos. 2 and 3 scorers four games into the season. Jansma has scored 59 points to start the year while Franken has scored 55.
Jansma leads Dordt with nine made 3-pointers.
Last weekend, Jansma became the most recent Defenders player to reach 1,000 points while playing at Dordt.
The moment happened during the Viterbo game, and entered the game with 991 points and scored on a driving basket with 8 minutes, 1 second left in the game to score his ninth and tenth points.
Jansma, who also played for the Wolfpack in high school, scored 382 points last year, the most of his three complete seasons so far.
‘Jesse has played really well for us so far,” Van Haaften said. “He’s our defender, he’s the leader on the team from a communication standpoint.”
Franken, meanwhile, hasn’t shot the ball well, but Van Haaften isn’t worried about that. Franken is shooting 45 percent, but Van Haaften is pleased with the assist number, which is 15.
“As a four-man, that speaks volumes about the leader he has been,” Van Haaften said. “I think he would tell you offensively he hasn’t been great as far as shooting, but he’s been great about passing the ball and getting other players involved. Garrett will come around. He will shoot the basketball just fine.”
Last season, Franken was Dordt’s leading scorer. In 31 games, the Atlantic native was eight points shy of 500. He shot 47 percent and had 65 assists.
Cade Bleeker is the fourth Defenders player to have averaged a double-digit points figure in the first four games. Bleeker is right at the 10.0 ppg mark, shooting 44 percent in the first four games. His average is right around where he ended up last year, as Bleeker averaged 10.2 ppg last season.
Also, West Sioux grad Bryce Coppock is off to a fast start with the Defenders. Coppock has 34 points so far this season, and he is second on the Defenders in made 3s with eight.
Van Haaften has been excited to see the balance on the offensive end, and he thinks that’ll be a theme for the rest of the season.
“I don’t think we’re going to have one or two guys who will go out there and just kill you,” Van Haaften said. “I think Cade Bleeker is going to have a great year. I think (Ben) Gesink is going to have an excellent year. Bryce Coppock, he knows where the basket is.”
Van Haaften said the spot where the Defenders need to improve upon the most is defense. The Defenders have been working on finding their defensive rhythm.
The Defenders have rebounded the ball well, and have come up with stops late in the second half when needed.
“I think those things are still developing,” Van Haaften said. “Really, the other guys are freshmen or sophomores, and they haven’t played a lot. We’re really a young team, and we’re still developing.”
Dordt travels to Midland to open up the GPAC season at 4 p.m. Saturday.
