Dordt's Jessica Kampman, Northwestern's Dylan Hendricks earn All-American status at national cross country meet

Ritz was around several runners — there were 317 in Friday’s men’s field — and saw that there were three runners out of the corner of his eye that fell to the wet, cold ground.

Ritz tried not to fall victim to the same situation, but Ritz fell as well, putting him farther behind the field.

It wasn’t the muddiest part of the course, according to Mustangs coach David Nash. That didn’t matter.

Ritz had to stay down until there was an open spot for him to run, and that’s where he started picking off runners.

“I like to say that I was at the clear end (of the pack), and I got up to 119th,” Ritz said in a telephone interview. “Even at the end, I just focused on being competitive and keeping up my pace from there. I was trying to keep things as normal where I wanted to have some energy at the end.”

The Mustangs women’s team — which competed before the men’s race — didn’t see Ritz fall down, but Fundermann was proud of how Ritz finished the race.

“He’s the one that gets us pumped up for meets,” Fundermann said. “Every time I saw him, he looked so strong. It was inspiring. If we had run after that, it would’ve carried to our race.”