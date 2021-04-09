Dordt's Jessica Kampman, Northwestern's Dylan Hendricks earn All-American status at national cross country meet

There were two All-Americans who emerged on Friday during the NAIA national cross country meet at Seminole Valley Golf Course in Cedar Rapids — one from Dordt and one from Northwestern.
Defenders sophomore Jessica Kampman placed 31st to get that All-American status. She ran her 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 28 seconds. She was the highest placing GPAC runner who competed on Friday.
Kampman’s placing helped the Defenders finish eighth as a team with 259 points, just four shy of Milligan by four points.
Kampman — as well as the Defenders — placed herself in a good position from the start. The Defenders did what they were asked to do from coach Nate Wolf through the 800- and 1,000-meter checkpoints.
“Jess was one that moved up from 42nd or so and she slowly stepped into that 31st spot,” Wolf said. “She came through the 4,000-meter mark and she saw me, and she asked me, ‘Coach, how much farther do I have left?’ She was really engaged with the race and went out very strong today. It was a pretty complete race from her.”
Anika Homan placed 54th at 18:46, and Eden Winslow was the third Defender to finish in 18:55, good for 70th place.
Northwestern had a pair of women’s runners. Anna Hiebner placed 56th at 18:47, and Hunter Koepke was 83rd in 19:02.
On the men’s side, Northwestern senior Dylan Hendricks made the top-40, which gets you All-American status.
The Grundy Center High School graduate finished the 8,000-meter race in 25:10. This is the first time Hendricks has been an All-American. Hendricks became the second runner in Northwestern history to earn the national award.
Dordt qualified as a team, and the Defenders placed 13th with 399 points, while Taylor won the national championship with 73.
The Defenders had three runners finish within seven spots and 4 seconds among one another. George-Little Rock’s Joe Anderson led the pack with a 59th-place time of 25:46, while Nicolas Veldhorst was 61st (25:47).
Jacob Vander Plaats was the third Dordt runner (66th, 25:50).
Morningside’s Ritz, Fundermann lead the way
Connor Ritz wasn’t about to have his cross country season end on a sour note on Friday.
Ritz, a Morningside College senior, got boxed in early, but bounced back to finish 119th with a time of 26 minutes, 26 seconds on the 8,000-meter course.
Ritz was the only Mustangs’ men’s runner, and he ran with runners from around the nation, including Dordt’s and Northwestern's men’s teams.
Ritz was around several runners — there were 317 in Friday’s men’s field — and saw that there were three runners out of the corner of his eye that fell to the wet, cold ground.
Ritz tried not to fall victim to the same situation, but Ritz fell as well, putting him farther behind the field.
It wasn’t the muddiest part of the course, according to Mustangs coach David Nash. That didn’t matter.
Ritz had to stay down until there was an open spot for him to run, and that’s where he started picking off runners.
“I like to say that I was at the clear end (of the pack), and I got up to 119th,” Ritz said in a telephone interview. “Even at the end, I just focused on being competitive and keeping up my pace from there. I was trying to keep things as normal where I wanted to have some energy at the end.”
The Mustangs women’s team — which competed before the men’s race — didn’t see Ritz fall down, but Fundermann was proud of how Ritz finished the race.
“He’s the one that gets us pumped up for meets,” Fundermann said. “Every time I saw him, he looked so strong. It was inspiring. If we had run after that, it would’ve carried to our race.”
Ritz is not only an inspiration to the men’s team, but he also brings a sense of energy to the women.
Before every race, Ritz is the one who delivers the final speech. Whenever someone needs a positive word or two, Ritz is the one to provide that.
“Connor is the heart and soul of our team,” Nash said. “ Everyone around knows how much this means to him. Even the girls, they don't want to let him down. That’s how much energy he brings to the team to every practice and every race. When he went down, it was a heartbreak to the team, but when he got back up and finished, it was like a re-inspiration to the team.”
Fundermann and Jo McKibben were the top-two women’s placewinners for the Mustangs.
Fundermann placed 106th (19:15) while McKibben placed 173rd in 19:45.
“I really didn’t know what to expect going into the race,” Fundermann said. “It was different. It just seemed like I’ve ran a 3-mile race. I’m definitely in 800 (meter) mode. I’m definitely excited to be running two laps again instead of a 5K.”
When McKibben finished her race, she yelled out that it was track season again. The Mustangs are in the middle of their outdoor track and field season and the runners are eager to resume that season.
The Mustangs are running in Day 2 of the Red Raider Open on Saturday, but none of the cross country runners are scheduled to appear.