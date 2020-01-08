Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds and No. 3 Kansas routed Iowa State 79-53 on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.

Ochai Agbaji added 16 points for the Jayhawks. They handed Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks made 10 of 19 3-pointers, with Agbaji hitting 4 of 5.

Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points — 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.

The Cyclones entered Wednesday ranked last in the Big 12 in average points allowed (71.4) and field goal percentage defense (43.3).

“Defensively is where we’ve got to wake up,” said Haliburton earlier this week. “We get stops and get out in transition, that’s where we’re at our best, so right now it’s just about figuring out the defensive side because offensively we can score with anybody. Once we figure that out, we’ll be really hard to stop.”