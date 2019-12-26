Down a man, Iowa State's tight ends will be key against Notre Dame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now with Soehner out, Kolar and Allen have to adapt and adopt some of Soehner’s duties

“We’re really missing Dylan and I wish that he was here for us,” Allen said. “It sucks seeing him in the boot and on the scooter all week. That three tight end personnel that we get in, we’ve been really successful with that, but now Charlie and I have had to figure out where we fit best with Dylan off the field and I think we’ve done a really good job of that over the past couple of weeks and I think it’ll work out well on Saturday.”

It’s critical that Kolar, Allen and the coaching staff do figure it out because the tight ends figure to be an important aspect in attacking Notre Dame’s defense.

The Fighting Irish have recorded an eye-popping 30 sacks this season and 85 tackles for a loss.

“They’re a solid defense at all three levels,” Kolar said. “Their defensive backs do a great job and they allow their defensive line to have a pass rush. It also helps that their d-line is a good d-line and they do a good job of mixing in blitzes. They have a good combination of scheme and players. They’re a really good defense and we’re excited to go compete against them.”

Tight ends have the ability to neutralize a pass rush in by receiving and staying in and blocking.

“We have to win in man coverage and get open early to give Brock options out there to make quick decisions,” Allen saidl “Then we have to be able to protect. Sometimes we won’t be running routes and we just have to stay in and help protect and let someone else make the play.”

