DOXSIE COLUMN: Injuries testing Iowa's depth

“I think that’s how you’ve got to handle it,’’ he said. “It’s obviously something we’re all aware of, but we’ll deal with it one day at a time. It’s an opportunity for somebody else to step up. It will change things, how we prepare, how we play in the games, and some of our walk-ons need to stay ready.’’

Oh, and by the way, the best of the Hawkeyes’ walk-ons, sophomore guard Austin Ash, is out with mononucleosis.

The good news is that starters Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Joe Toussaint, who combined to score all but 11 of the Hawkeyes’ points in the 89-86 loss to Penn State, seem to be healthy.

But if Fredrick is out for any length of time, it could be a big blow. The redshirt freshman is the team’s third leading scorer and his 3-point shooting ability has taken on added importance with the loss of Bohannon.

McCaffery said he isn’t sure yet if Fredrick’s injury will be a long-term issue.

“I think we’ll know a lot more about that in the next day or so. Not sure yet,’’ he said. “I’m not ducking the question. We’re looking at a variety of things on him. We want to make sure before we run him back out there that he’s ready to go. He clearly was not ready to go in the second half.’’