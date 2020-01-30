Doyle leads Iowa, Minnesota tops Huskers women

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists and No. 18 Iowa beat Penn State 77-66 on Thursday night to extend its win streak to nine games.
McKenna Warnock, who went into the game averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 16 points. Alexis Sevillian scored 15 and Makenzie Meyer 14 for Iowa. Warnock, a 6-foot-1 freshman, is averaging 20 points on 22-of-32 shooting (69%) over the last three games.
The Hawkeyes closed the second quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 41-25 lead as Penn State missed 12 of its last 13 first-half shots. Doyle hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, giving Iowa (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) its biggest lead at 69-46. The Nittany Lions scored the next 12 points to start a 19-4 run that trimmed their deficit to eight points with 32 seconds to play but got no closer.
Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-14, 1-9) with 19 points and Makenna Marisa scored 10.
MINNESOTA 67, NEBRASKA 61: Minnesota's Jasmine Powell scored 19 points to lead the Minnesota women’s basketball team to a 67-61 win against Nebraska on Thursday in Minneapolis.
It was a bad loss for Nebraska (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) against the 11th-place team in the Big Ten. Nebraska had beaten the Gophers by 14 points earlier this month, and Minnesota’s best player has left the team since then.
Nebraska fell apart when it didn’t score for a stretch of about 5 minutes in the fourth quarter. Nebraska had four turnovers in that stretch.
Nebraska had a season-worst 22 turnovers in the game. Minnesota outscored the Huskers on points off turnovers 22-7.
Minnesota took the lead for good with a jumper by Powell with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter for a 58-57 lead.
Nebraska led by 12 points in the second quarter and by nine at halftime, but got scored 37-22 in the second half.
Leigha Brown led Nebraska with 15 points, but had just two in the second half.
Nebraska junior center Kate Cain had six blocks in the game and on Thursday set the program record for career blocks with 241, coming in just more than 2 ½ seasons.
Lincoln Journal Star reporter Brent C. Wagner contributed to this report.