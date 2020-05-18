Dr. Micah Parker hired as Northwestern College's Vice President of Athletics

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Dr. Micah Parker liked the position he was in back March at Cal Baptist University and didn't see himself leaving.
Two months later, Parker was in a completely different spot. On Monday, Parker was named the new Vice President of Athletics at Northwestern College.
Parker recently oversaw Cal Baptist go from an NAIA program to a member of the Western Athletic Conference as an NCAA Division I member as the school's athletic director, a position he has held since 2009.
So even though he saw the same job was open at Northwestern College, Parker had no reason to leave Cal Baptist.
However, Parker, who was the head women's basketball coach at Concordia from 1998 to 2002, did call former Northwestern athletic director Earl Woodstra to see how he was doing. Woodstra coached against Parker and was with Northwestern for the past 36 years, the last five as the school's athletic director.
That phone call was the first in a series that helped bring Parker to Northwestern.
Woodstra reached out to Northwestern president Greg Christy in March and urged him to call Parker to gauge his interest in Woodstra's former position.
"He's known Earl since he coached against him back in the day. I called (Parker) up and asked if he had any interest in coming back to the (Great Plains Athletic Conference) and Northwest Iowa," Christy said. "Literally every Saturday morning we would talk for awhile. It was a fairly lengthy process because I don't think it was part of their initial thought process. But the more they thought about it and prayed about it, they felt led that this was the right thing for their family."
Parker fielded the calls and had a few conversations with Christy, who challenged Parker to pray about it. Parker and his wife Amy prayed and reflected on the situation and after a few more Saturday conversations with Christy, Parker accepted the position at Northwestern.
"It wasn't the normal hiring process. It wasn't something I was necessarily seeking. It just kind of happened," Parker said. "It took a few phone calls and after a few conversations with him, I started to think about it and Amy and I prayed about it. That's what happened and that's why I am here. A couple of weeks ago I told him we were coming. It's exciting and it's a big change for me and my family. There are a lot of good things here."
The Parkers have three children: Emma, Jonah and Gracie. After Monday's press conference, Micah and Amy searched for a house in the Orange City area.
Parker, who is originally from Grand Island, Nebraska, was an assistant for the Concordia men's basketball team for eight years before becoming the women's head coach at Concordia from 1998 to 2002. He moved on to become the director of operations for Nebraska in 2002-03. Parker then went to Drake as the top assistant for the women's basketball team from 2003 to 2007 and he became the headmaster at Lutheran South Academy in Houston, Texas, in 2008-09 before going to Cal Baptist in Riverside, California, as the athletic director in 2009.
Northwestern's search process for the position started on March 1. Northwestern women's basketball coach Chris Yaw served has served as the interim athletic director. Parker officially starts at the end of June.
Christy said Parker checked all of the boxes the search committee had for the position.
"We had very good candidates. ... What stood out about (Dr. Parker) was, you could tell, he's just a very genuine person," Christy said. "What stood out was the coaching experience at every level, familiarity with the GPAC and Northwestern College specifically. One of the things I was looking for is we have a great culture of excellence with the staff, nothing is broken, and we are looking for someone to take us to the next level. ... We felt he had the total package."
Parker helped build a $25 million budget at Cal Baptist, which has 21 sports and 450 student athletes. Northwestern has 20 sports.
Parker created a corporate sponsorship program and athletic development board, increasing annual revenue of donations, ticket and corporate sales from less than $180,000 to more than $1.5 million annually. He also helped Cal Baptist open an $80 million, 5,050-seat events center in 2017.
For Parker, talking to people about how they can invest in the school isn't just part of his job, it is something he enjoys.
"I think we have a great product to sell," Parker said. "It's something I am looking to enhance here a little bit. In college athletics anymore, it's a really big part of it. President Christy is an outstanding fundraiser so it's not like I am going to come in here and teach him anything. I am just hopefully going to enhance what he is doing. I know Northwestern fans and alums are very dedicated and very supportive. I look forward to talking to people about moving our programs forward."
While Parker is moving from NCAA D-I to NAIA, a completely opposite move from what Cal Baptist has gone in since he took over that program, Parker doesn't see it as a step back for him.
"The coaches asked me 'Tell me why you would want to go from D-I to back to NAIA?' I don't know if I like the word back. You create the big-time wherever you are at," Parker said. "The most important thing about being a leader is that you are a fit for the place you are leading. I felt that way about Cal Baptist and I feel that way here. I do really feel like we were called to come here. It didn't feel like we were leaving someplace. I feel like we are called to come here."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!