Dr. Micah Parker hired as Northwestern College's Vice President of Athletics

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Dr. Micah Parker liked the position he was in back March at Cal Baptist University and didn't see himself leaving.

Two months later, Parker was in a completely different spot. On Monday, Parker was named the new Vice President of Athletics at Northwestern College.

Parker recently oversaw Cal Baptist go from an NAIA program to a member of the Western Athletic Conference as an NCAA Division I member as the school's athletic director, a position he has held since 2009.

So even though he saw the same job was open at Northwestern College, Parker had no reason to leave Cal Baptist.

However, Parker, who was the head women's basketball coach at Concordia from 1998 to 2002, did call former Northwestern athletic director Earl Woodstra to see how he was doing. Woodstra coached against Parker and was with Northwestern for the past 36 years, the last five as the school's athletic director.

That phone call was the first in a series that helped bring Parker to Northwestern.

Woodstra reached out to Northwestern president Greg Christy in March and urged him to call Parker to gauge his interest in Woodstra's former position.