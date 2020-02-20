Drake fends off late Bradley run

Jesse Jansma converted a three-point basket for Dordt with 5:23 left in the game as Dordt regained the lead at 77-75 and Dordt never relinquished the lead the rest of the game.

Dordt was 32-for-56 from the field for 57 percent success and made 9-22 three-point shots with 19-24 success from the free throw line.

Marcus Winterfeld led Dordt with 18 points on 7-9 field goal shooting and he had four rebounds.

Jansma scored 15 on 6-11 shooting and he had three assists.

BUENA VISTA 97, CENTRAL 85: BVU was just 1-of-12 from long range in the opening half but then responded with seven three-pointers in the first four minutes of the second to change that deficit into a 48-47 lead. Junior Michael Demers nailed two during that span while, Noah Schmitt, Timothy Jeffries and Lincoln Rock hit consecutive treys for the lead.