Drake fends off late Bradley run

DRAKE WOMEN 85, BRADLEY 72: Drake held off a big Bradley second-half run where the Braves scored 14 unanswered points between the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth.
The Bulldogs negated that, however, by going on a 21-7 run in the final 7-plus minutes.
Becca Hittner led Drake with 24 points while Kierra Collier scored 22.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BRIAR CLIFF 91, JAMESTOWN 83: Jaden Kleinhesselink and Jackson Lamb led the Briar Cliff attack with 26 points each. Lamb was the more efficient of the two with his points coming on an 8-for-12 shooting night, connecting on 4-of-5 3-pointers. The senior finished with a double-double as well, leading the Chargers in rebounds with 10.
Kleinhesselink contributed across the board for the Blue and Gold, leading the team with seven assists while hauling in seven boards. The Chargers had a slew of players crashing the glass with three other players collecting at least seven rebounds. Ethan Freidel tallied eight while Austin Roetman and Tony Bonner both finished with seven.
Jamestown's Jack Talley led all players in scoring on the night with 31 points, while Mason Walters hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with 12 points for a double-double.
DORDT 92, MOUNT MARTY 86: The Dordt University men’s basketball team won its third game in a row with a 92-86 road win over the Mount Marty Lancers at the Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton, South Dakota. The win was Dordt’s fourth in a row and seventh out of eight decisions since January 22.
Jesse Jansma converted a three-point basket for Dordt with 5:23 left in the game as Dordt regained the lead at 77-75 and Dordt never relinquished the lead the rest of the game.
Dordt was 32-for-56 from the field for 57 percent success and made 9-22 three-point shots with 19-24 success from the free throw line.
Marcus Winterfeld led Dordt with 18 points on 7-9 field goal shooting and he had four rebounds.
Jansma scored 15 on 6-11 shooting and he had three assists.
BUENA VISTA 97, CENTRAL 85: BVU was just 1-of-12 from long range in the opening half but then responded with seven three-pointers in the first four minutes of the second to change that deficit into a 48-47 lead. Junior Michael Demers nailed two during that span while, Noah Schmitt, Timothy Jeffries and Lincoln Rock hit consecutive treys for the lead.
Demers and Jeffries then made back-to-back shots from downtown to open up a seven-point cushion at 56-49. The lead grew to 11 before the Dutch made a run to pull within 69-65 with 7:00 still to play. Demers then nailed one more three-pointer to help cap an 11-2 run and give BVU its largest lead of the night at 80-67. The Dutch were again within seven with just over two minutes left, but the Beavers made their free-throws down the stretch to help secure the win and the season sweep.
Demers finished with a team-high 22 points, including four three's, and moves into sole possession of eighth on the program's single-season three-point list with 68. He's just two back of Brendan Reilly four seventh and six shy of pulling even with Andre Wagner for sixth. DJ McNeal followed with 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench, Jeffries chipped in with 17 points and Rock posted his third double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Dominic Sesma added 11 points, six rebounds and a team-leading five assists.