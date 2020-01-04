Drake men's basketball wins with having all five starters scoring in double figures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — All five Bulldogs starters scored in double figures in an 80-76 win over Indiana State, and the win put Drake at 1-1 in the Missouri Valley race.

D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn both scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Liam Robbins scored 15 while Jonah Jackson and Anthony Murphy both had 12 points.

Drake held a 49-41 lead at halftime thanks to a 63 percent first half from the floor. The Bulldogs also made eight 3s in the first half.

The Bulldogs scored 28 points in the paint, and they had 19 points off 12 ISU turnovers.

Jake LaRavia led the Sycamores with 21 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0