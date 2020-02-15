Drake, Northern Iowa pick up road wins in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A season-high six players scored in double figures for the Drake University women's basketball team on Saturday in a 92-71 Missouri Valley Conference road victory at Indiana State.

Sara Rhine just missed her third-straight double-double with a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds while Becca Hittner added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kierra Collier and Brenni Rose scored 14 and 12 points, respectively. Off the bench, Monica Burich and Allie Wooldridge each tallied 11 points as the Bulldogs' reserves finished with 32 points.

Drake (18-7, 10-3 MVC) bounced back from a tough shooting performance in Thursday's win at Evansville with a balanced scoring attack and it finished at 58.3 percent shooting from the floor.

UNI 67, EVANSVILLE 49: Northern Iowa's defense dominated Evansville Saturday as the Panthers posted a 67-49 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win.

UNI (15-9, 7-6) held the Aces (3-21, 0-13) to 35 percent shooting overall, a 4-for-20 afternoon from 3-point range and forced 20 turnovers.

The game was back and forth early. The Panthers led 18-17 with 5:12 left in the first half when they went on an 11-0 run for a 29-17 lead and they took a 29-19 advantage to halftime.