Drake thwarts Iowa State's comeback bid

DES MOINES — Iowa State’s spirited comeback against Drake fell short thanks to clutch baskets from the Bulldogs.

Iowa State lost on Sunday in Des Moines to the Drake women's basketball team 86-81.

The Cyclones trailed by as much as 17 points and came storming back, led by the duo of Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott.

“You get to a point in the game and you have to make a decision,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “We were down 17 points and getting run out of the building. We were feeling a little sorry for ourselves. We picked up the pace offensively and made some shots.”

Joens had a slow start to the game, shooting 1-of-7 from the field. She finished with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Even though Joens’ scoring wasn’t consistent early in the game, she still impacted the game in other areas. She added nine rebounds, five assists and a block to her point total.

“I was getting my teammates the ball so they could knock down shots so we could stay in the game,” Joens said of her play early in the game. “Then I tried to do my part to get stops on the defensive end to try and stay in it that way until my offense got going.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}