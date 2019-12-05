Drake women's basketball beats Waldorf 103-18 in front of record crowd

DES MOINES — The Drake University women's basketball limited Waldorf to three second-half points, as the Bulldogs beat the Warriors 103-18 on Thursday.

The 18 points are the fewest scored by an opponent in school history.

The Bulldogs held the Warriors scoreless in the third quarter, which is the first time-ever for a Drake foe since women's basketball went to quarters for the 2015-16 season.

The game counted as an exhibition for Waldorf, an NAIA school located in Forest City.

Becca Hittner, Sarah Beth Gueldner and Maggie Negaard led the Bulldogs with 15 points each.

Hittner tied her career-high in blocks with three, Gueldner's career-high came by making a career-best five three-pointers and Negaard dished out a career-best eight assists and she tied her career-high in points.

Sara Rhine was the other Bulldog in double figures with 14 points and she added six rebounds.

Drake finished 41-of-73 (56.2 percent) from the floor, made 10 three-pointers and went 11-of-11 from the free throw line. The Bulldogs had 33 assists, which is tied for the third-most in an NCAA Division I game this season.