Drake women's basketball beats Waldorf 103-18 in front of record crowd

DES MOINES — The Drake University women's basketball limited Waldorf to three second-half points, as the Bulldogs beat the Warriors 103-18 on Thursday.
The 18 points are the fewest scored by an opponent in school history.
The Bulldogs held the Warriors scoreless in the third quarter, which is the first time-ever for a Drake foe since women's basketball went to quarters for the 2015-16 season.
The game counted as an exhibition for Waldorf, an NAIA school located in Forest City.
Becca Hittner, Sarah Beth Gueldner and Maggie Negaard led the Bulldogs with 15 points each.
Hittner tied her career-high in blocks with three, Gueldner's career-high came by making a career-best five three-pointers and Negaard dished out a career-best eight assists and she tied her career-high in points.
You have free articles remaining.
Sara Rhine was the other Bulldog in double figures with 14 points and she added six rebounds.
Drake finished 41-of-73 (56.2 percent) from the floor, made 10 three-pointers and went 11-of-11 from the free throw line. The Bulldogs had 33 assists, which is tied for the third-most in an NCAA Division I game this season.
Drake played in front of a program-record and sellout crowd of 7,081 fans, most being school children on a field trip.
LATE WEDNESDAY
IOWA 74, CLEMSON 60: Monika Czinano scored a career-high 24 points on 11 of 15 shooting from the field and two other Hawkeyes were near double-doubles.
Iowa improved to 6-2 overall, with senior Kathleen Doyle scoring 14 points with nine assists, and senior Amanda Ollinger adding 11 points and nine rebounds.
Senior Makenzie Meyer had nine assists and four steals; Doyle and redshirt junior Alexis Sevillian both had three steals.
Iowa improved to 6-2 overall, with senior Kathleen Doyle scoring 14 points with nine assists, and senior Amanda Ollinger adding 11 points and nine rebounds.
"Monika had a tremendous game, a career high (in points), six rebounds," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. "I also thought Amanda played well. Our inside game was outstanding, but I thought it was a great team win. Doyle has nine assists; we shot the ball pretty well from all areas."
The Hawkeyes made 48.4 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range, and 83.3 percent from the line.
Senior Makenzie Meyer had nine assists and four steals; Doyle and redshirt junior Alexis Sevillian both had three steals.