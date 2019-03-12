SIOUX FALLS -- For the fifth time since 2013, South Dakota faced South Dakota State for the Summit League tournament championship.
SDSU won the previous four meetings.
The odds weren’t in USD’s favor when in the first four minutes of the game, Ciara Duffy, one of the best players in the Summit League, when landed awkwardly on her left ankle after making a contested layup to put USD up 5-4.
Duffy was helped off the court and the trainer immediately started to wrap Duffy’s ankle. It was apparent she was coming back into the game.
It was also apparently that Duffy was playing at 50 percent of her capability when she returned to the game.
Still, senior guard Allison Arens was able to carry the team for a for a bit early in the second quarter, guiding the Coyotes to a 10-point advantage.
But not having Duffy was too much to overcome once SDSU went on a 22-2 run late in the second quarter to take the lead.
So for the fifth time since 2013, SDSU defeated USD for the Summit League tournament title, 83-71, to earn the automatic entry into the NCAA tournament.
USD now has to wait to find out its tournament fate on Monday.
“We had some unfortunate things happen to us in the course of the game and one was Ciara Duffy going down. She tried everything that she could get back in the game. It wasn’t because of lack of toughness, she just couldn’t do the things she normally does,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Losing is really hard, It’s hard for these young ladies. They put so much time and energy to play in this game and to get back to this game. That’s the first goal and the next goal is to come out on top and it’s hard.”
With Duffy limited, Arens took over. She hit a three to put USD up 17-15 going into the second quarter and then scored nine of USD’s first 11 points of the second to put the Coyotes up 28-18. Arens finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Arens was named to the Summit All-Tournament team.
“Allison Arens is such an incredible leader for us. I feel bad for Allison because we don’t have the opportunity to win this one with her,” Plitzuweit said.
SDSU countered with adjustments. The Jackrabbits switched to zone and coupled with some foul trouble for USD, it took away some of the dribble-drive penetration for the Coyotes.
USD did get some open looks at some jumpers, but the shots didn’t fall not only in the second quarter, but for the rest of the game as USD shot 32.4 percent (23 of 71) from the field and 22.2 percent (6 of 27) from behind the arc.
“(SDSU) made it tough. I think we had some great outside looks, the ball just wasn’t falling,” Arens said. “I don’t think we settled for anything. Our shots just didn’t fall. I think all of us girls, our hearts and souls were into this game.”
Madison Guebert started the comeback for SDSU. At the end of Arens run, She hit a couple of 3-pointers to keep the Jackrabbits close. Then she was fouled on a three and made all three free throws to get SDSU within six points. Guebert finished with 22 points and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line. She was named to the All-Tournament team for the third time in her career.
“She certainly went on a run. We missed some shots and they got out in transition. We had a couple of tough scenarios where we overhelped and they kicked it out,” Plitzuweit said. “She made us pay and has the ability to do that. They found a way to get her the ball and created some penetration as well.”
Then Macy Miller, the sixth-year SDSU senior, took over. She completed back-to-back traditional three-point plays and hit a 3-pointer for a personal 9-0 run in the game to give the Jackrabbits a 35-32 lead.
The game was never tied again as Miller’s run was part of a 22-2 run by SDSU to go up 45-34. Miller finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. The 30 points is the most by an SDSU player in the Summit League tournament.
She was the MVP of the Summit League tournament.
"I am so proud of how this team kept their composure. There was no panic or negativity. That's what pushed us forward and we had people making some big shots in that push," Miller said. "Being my senior year and the last Summit League tournament, maybe there was more emotion in me playing against USD. There was a lot more fire in me and hearing that crowd pumped me up."
USD trailed by double-digits for most of the second half but a little more than a minute left, the Coyotes cut SDSU’s lead to 10 points. USD missed a few opportunities to cut it down anymore and SDSU won 83-71.
The loss puts USD at 0-5 against SDSU in Summit League tournament title games. The Coyotes do have a win against SDU in 2014 in the semifinals but have fallen short in the five title game matchups.
“I certainly believe this is a challenging environment to play in. We are playing against a team that has been here longer than we have,” Plitzuweit said. “I really do believe our young ladies are going to continue to battle and put ourselves in the right position to keep competing.”
USD is 28-6 and now has to rely on getting selected by the NCAA tournament committee on Monday night. The Coyotes did crack the Associated Press top 25 earlier this season and are ranked in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.
The Coyotes have wins over ranked Iowa State and Missouri teams and a win over Green Bay, a 22-win team, plus one win over South Dakota State on Jan. 6.
Plitzuweit thinks the team’s resume is certainly strong enough to get into the NCAA tournament for the second time in the program’s history.
“The positive thing is we do believe these ladies will have a chance to play again in the NCAA Tournament, which is one of their goals,” Plitzuweit said. “With the quality of the non-conference schedule that we played. With the wins over Missouri, Iowa State, Green Bay, teams that are outstanding team and two in the top 25. To play the schedule that we played, I do believe our kids deserve to be playing.”