Duncan, Epenesa receive first-team Big Ten honors

Keith Duncan and A.J. Epenesa, two Iowa football players who dominated from their positions, were recognized among the Big Ten’s best on Tuesday.

Duncan, who leads the nation in field goals, was named the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten and joined Epenesa in earning first-team all-conference recognition from both league coaches and media.

Epenesa received first-team honors for the second straight season, a first for a Hawkeye defensive end since Adrian Clayborn was named to the first team in 2009-10, while Duncan is the first Iowa kicker to earn first-team honors since Nate Kaeding in 2003.

“All of the guys on our kicking team have been on top of it all season. Whatever I’ve been able to do is a result of Jackson (Subbert, the long snapper) and Colten (Rastetter, the holder) and all the guys up front doing their jobs as well as they have,’’ Duncan said.

A junior from Weddington, North Carolina, Duncan is the first Hawkeye to receive the kicker of the year award first presented by the Big Ten in 2011 and named after kickers Jim Bakken of Wisconsin and Morten Andersen of Michigan State.

During the Hawkeyes’ 9-3 season, he established Iowa and Big Ten records with 29 made field goals in 34 attempts. He is also perfect in 25 PAT attempts.

