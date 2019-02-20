MITCHELL, S.D. -- Northwestern scored 99 points and shot 46.7 percent from the field (35-of-75) in its Great Plains Athletic Conference men's quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
It wasn't enough. The Red Raiders couldn't slow down Dakota Wesleyan's offense. Even with 99 points, Northwestern lost by 12 points, 110-99, as DWU shot 55.6 percent (35-63) from the field and hit 22 3-pointers in the win.
Northwestern is 17-13 and will wait to see if it qualifies for the national tournament. DWU is 22-8 on the season. The Tigers play at Morningside on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the GPAC semifinals.
Northwestern hit 16 3-pointers with half of those coming from Jay Small, who hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 35 points. He was 10-of-18 from the field with only four shots coming inside the arc. Small was 7-of-7 from the free throw line.
Parker Mulder had a double-double in the loss with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Craig Sterk had 16 points and five reboundsa nd Christian Korver hit four 3-pointers for 12 points off the bench. Isaac Heyer had seven rebounds and eight points.
For DWU, Aaron Ahmadu hit six 3-pointers and finished with a double-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Ty Hoglund hit three 3-pointers and had 22 points. Collin Kramer hit five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Nick Harden had 17 points and six assists and Mason Larson hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points off the bench.