SIOUX CITY | Rylie Osthus and her teammates are putting up decent defensive numbers thus far at the NAIA Division II Women’s National Basketball Championships.
Osthus, a 5-foot-9 senior guard from Dakota Wesleyan, was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference defensive player of the year. The defending Division II national champions paced the league this season with a 62.63 defensive average and received another stellar defensive effort Saturday night.
Dakota Wesleyan held Taylor to 28 percent shooting in the first half of the quarterfinal. Taylor’s field goal percentage improved to 61.5 percent in the second half, but the Crossroads League champions were held 14 points below their 76.8 scoring average in the 75-62 defeat at the Tyson Events Center.
“We wanted to limit the amount of three-point shots they get out,” said Osthus, who offensively, scored a game-high 23 points. “They’re really good shooters. We talked about their Big Three, twins (Abby and Becca Buchs) and (Kendall) Bradbury. They’re really good scorers. Our emphasis was not letting them get open looks.
“Having good help side defense helped. Makaela did an awesome job on Bradbury. Our coaches did a really good job of getting us prepared today.”
Dakota Wesleyan (31-5), which will face Southeastern (30-2) in a matchup of No. 1 seeds in Monday night’s 8 o’clock semifinal at the Tyson Events Center, also received a solid offensive and defensive effort from Makaela Karst. Karst not only supplied 15 points and six assists, she played tough defense on Bradbury, holding the nation’s top scorer (23.1 ppg) to 13 points, which included just four in the first half and eight points deep until about the mid-point of the fourth quarter.
Bradbury had averaged 29.5 points in the prior to two tournament games. Twenty-six times during the regular season she had topped 20 points and she had topped 30 for the third time with 32 in an 85-48 first-round win over Bellevue.
“Something we have preached all year is our defense,” said Dakota Wesleyan Coach Jason Christensen, whose team has allowed an average of 59.3 points thus far in the tournament.
“We’re not a real flashy team at all. Today, we shot it as best as we’ve shot all year. I’m glad we picked a good time to shoot it that way. Defensively, that’s where we’ve been all year. We’ve been taking pride in our defense. That’s what I’ve told the kids. If you can play defense, you can win games.”
Dakota Wesleyan, which received 11 and 10 points, respectively, from Madison Mathews and Kynedi Cheeseman, jumped off to a strong 25-4 lead. Not only did the Tigers receive five three-point baskets from four players – two from Mathews, they limited the second-seeded Crossroads League champions to 2 of 11 shooting.
Taylor (30-5) received 17 points from Becca Buchs while Lacey Garrett added 11. Like Bradbury, both Buchs and Garrett each had four points in the first half for a team that trailed 37-17, but offensively, the Trojans woke up in the second half, Buchs scoring 13 points.
Buchs lifted Taylor within 56-42 on a three-point basket to start the fourth quarter. The closest the Trojans came was 59-49 as Buchs made one of two free throws with 7:01 left, but Osthus’ layup and Mathews’ three-pointer increase Dakota Wesleyan’s lead to 64-49 about a minute and half later for a squad that also buried 11 of 24 three-point attempts.