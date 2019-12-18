Early enrollees becoming commonplace in college football

Campbell felt his team needed two quarterbacks in this class to help bolster the numbers in the room. Last year’s quarterback commit Easton Dean is now a tight end and John Kolar graduates, leaving just Brock Purdy and Re-al Mitchell as the two scholarship quarterbacks.

Dekkers is the fifth-best recruit in Iowa State history according to 247Sports. He’s a 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds who has a 247Sports Composite score of 90. He’s a four-star recruit, ranked as the seventh best dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247.

Bouman is the son of former NFL quarterback Todd Bouman and is ranked as the 22nd best pro-style quarterback and has a composite score of 87.

“I don’t know if you could be more blessed to have two guys like this come into your football program in terms of the quality of people, their character, winning, leadership,” Campbell said. “Those guys were no doubt about it for us. Aiden is a guy we’ve really believed in since we got to watch him throw as a junior. Then he came to camp and we watched him lead and empower people. He’s a special young man.

Dekkers was also at Iowa State’s summer camps and he forced Iowa State to offer him a scholarship with his play.