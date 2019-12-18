Early enrollees becoming commonplace in college football

AMES, Iowa — Football recruits enrolling early has become somewhat of a trend in recent years.
It’s not any different at Iowa State. Of the 20 players that signed on Wednesday, nine of them will be enrolling in classes at Iowa State in January — including some in key positions, like quarterback Aiden Bouman and defensive tackle Latrell Bankston.
On one hand, what coach doesn’t like to begin moulding players the way they feel the players should be moulded as early as possible? On the other hand, Campbell has said multiple times he loves multi-sport guys who love to compete and decide to play basketball, football or run track.
Receiver Darien Porter ran track for Bettendorf last year and Campbell said Wednesday no one in the 2019 class has developed as much as Porter has. In this class, Dekkers will likely play baseball for West Sioux before he joins Iowa State.
“We’ve had guys on both ends of the spectrum,” Campbell said. “Brock (Purdy) came in, in June and was able to have great success here. Other guys like Breece (Hall) have come in early and have certainly benefited from that. Everybody is a little bit different.
“It’s changed because the young men feel a push to get on a college campus sooner but I also love the guys that want to play basketball, baseball or run track. We’re excited to get some of those guys early.”
Campbell felt his team needed two quarterbacks in this class to help bolster the numbers in the room. Last year’s quarterback commit Easton Dean is now a tight end and John Kolar graduates, leaving just Brock Purdy and Re-al Mitchell as the two scholarship quarterbacks.
Dekkers is the fifth-best recruit in Iowa State history according to 247Sports. He’s a 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds who has a 247Sports Composite score of 90. He’s a four-star recruit, ranked as the seventh best dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247.
Bouman is the son of former NFL quarterback Todd Bouman and is ranked as the 22nd best pro-style quarterback and has a composite score of 87.
“I don’t know if you could be more blessed to have two guys like this come into your football program in terms of the quality of people, their character, winning, leadership,” Campbell said. “Those guys were no doubt about it for us. Aiden is a guy we’ve really believed in since we got to watch him throw as a junior. Then he came to camp and we watched him lead and empower people. He’s a special young man.
Dekkers was also at Iowa State’s summer camps and he forced Iowa State to offer him a scholarship with his play.
“Hunter is a guy that came to our camp as a junior and grew two inches from his junior year to his senior year,” Campbell said. “I don’t know if anybody’s had as good of a football camp as Hunter Dekkers did. He came to camp and demanded a scholarship. His leadership, his poise, his confidence — the success he’s had in every aspect of his life. He’s an elite competitor.
“All of those things we really loved about him and then he came here and it was like, ‘Man, how could you not offer this guy a scholarship? He can compete to be the starting quarterback in your program.’”
It’s nothing new for Iowa State to take two players at the same position in a recruiting class where, traditionally, you only play one player at a time.
Two years ago the staff took Mitchell and Purdy at the quarterback position and last year they took Breece Hall and Jirehl Brock at the running back position.
“Both guys have elite intangibles and both guys have a great friendship,” Campbell said. “It says a lot about our program that both young men trust us enough to both come here and not only want to compete but want to make our program better. I’m really excited about that and I think both guys are pillars of this class.”