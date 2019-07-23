For Carter Lilly, the USA Track and Field Championships are the first steps for him after his Hawkeye track and field career.
On Thursday, Lilly, who graduated from the University of Iowa, will compete in the 800-meter run at 6:47 p.m. at the USATF at Drake Stadium.
The Sioux City East graduate is no stranger to Drake. He ran on the blue oval in the Drake Relays and the high school state championships. He then ran on the blue oval for Iowa at the Drake Relays. He's even ran on the blue oval when the USATF was held at Drake Stadium last summer.
Lilly made it through the first qualifying race last year and even though he didn't place, he finished with a personal best time of 1:46.95, which still holds as his PR as he heads to Drake on Thursday.
Lilly's goal as he competes at the USATF for the second time in his career is simple - set a new PR.
"I am very excited. We've had the last two months to just train and work on a little bit of speed work. The expectations are to compete and hopefully run a PR," Lilly said. "Since it's at Drake, I feel comfortable. I am used to running in that environment. Wearing the Iowa uniform previously, everyone is rooting for you. So there aren't too many nerves."
It's Lilly's first major track event since his career at Iowa ended after five seasons. And Lilly's career as a Hawkeye ended in about the best way possible as Iowa captured the Big Ten men's team title.
"It was amazing. The things that I was able to accomplish individually and as a team, I can't complain," Lilly said. "We won a Big Ten title, which was the goal. I made it to the indoor and outdoor national meets. You always want more, like winning an individual Big Ten title, but I was part of a couple of relay titles and overall it was an amazing experience."
Not only was Lilly a part of the Big Ten men's team title, he played a key role in helping the Hawkeyes claim the championship.
Lilly was listed as an alternate on the 4x400 relay but about 30 minutes before the race, as he was warming up, one of the coaches told him he was going to run the third leg of the 1,600-meter relay.
The 4x400 team of Wayne Lawrence Jr, Chris Thompson, Lilly and Mar-yea Harris won the event in 3:07.36 to cap off the Big Ten track and field championships.
"It's kind of like a dream as a kid, winning a Big Ten championship. Everyone competed so well," Lilly said. "Being given that opportunity and having the coaches trust me enough to put us in a position to win was awesome."
It was Lilly's second Big Ten relay title. The first one came a year earlier at the Big Ten Indoor Championships. Lilly ran the 800 portion of the distance medley relay for Iowa, which won the event in 9:45.10.
"I just remember the anchor leg, Michael Melchert, running down the homestretch. I ran the 800 leg but I was still sprinting alongside him. I was told to stop or else we would be disqualified," Lilly said. "It was a crazy experience. I was yelling and my voice was gone. It will be something I will never forget."
While Lilly put together quite the career at Iowa, it took him some time to figure out he could be a high-caliber runner. After learning the ropes as a freshman, he had a breakout sophomore season. In the outdoor season, Lilly earned honorable All-American status by placing in 20th in the 800 meters at the NCAA Championships.
The next season, Lilly earned second-team All-American status after he finished in 12th place in the 800 meters run at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
"When I got here, I didn't know what to expect. I was going to run and hopefully get better. As the seasons progressed, I set bigger and bigger goals and became a national caliber athlete," Lilly said. "Coming in out of high school, I didn't know the about the professional runners and didn't know about the track and field world. I immersed myself in it.
"After my sophomore year, that was my breakout year. I didn't understand then what level I was running at and it's just something I am thankful to be a part of."
Lilly has dual citizenship with the Philippines and he's going there in early December to run in the Southeast Asian games. He's hoping to drop a second off his time so he can hit the Olympic standard mark in the 800, which is 1:45.20.
"I will still be training in Iowa City for the next year and hopefully drop a second and try and qualify for the Olympics," Lilly said. "I have my parents, my teammates and my coaches to thank for that because without any of them, none of this would be possible."
Lilly has a degree in Human Physiology and when his running career is over, he plans to attend dental school at Iowa.