Edwards strong again, No. 23 Texas Tech tops Iowa St. 72-52

"It's frustrating," said Haliburton, who was 1 of 5 from 3 while Prentiss Nixon missed all seven of his attempts. "Obviously, we care a lot about this program, for each other and how we're performing right now isn't the best to our ability."

Davide Moretti had 17 points and was 3 of 6 from long range, making 2 of 3 in the second half. Edwards made all three of his shots from long range in the second half, when the Red Raiders were 6 of 12 from deep.

Terrence Shannon scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting as Texas Tech finished 54% from the field while Iowa State shot just 36% in a second straight loss to a ranked team in Texas. The Cyclones fell to the Bears 68-55 on Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I think if you look at every game, there's like four- or five-minute stretches, middle of the second half today, start of the second half at Baylor, we compete," Jacobson said, "and then for whatever reason everyone just shuts off."

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones remained perfect with their trend of the outcome hinging on each team's shooting percentage. Iowa State dropped to 0-9 when the other team shoots better. The Cyclones are 8-0 when they have the edge from the field.