Efficient Northwestern men take down No. 18 Dakota Wesleyan

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern men's basketball team shot a blistering 70 percent in the second half to pull away from No. 18th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan 86-73 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game Wednesday at the Bultman Center.

The Raiders improve to 7-5 in the GPAC, 12-5 overall, and handed Dakota Wesleyan to its second consecutive loss. The Tigers fall to second in the current GPAC standings at 9-2, 13-3 overall.

Up by two at halftime (45-43), Northwestern showcased remarkable efficiency on offense in outscoring the Tigers 41-30 in the second half. The Raiders shot 70 percent and missed only seven shot attempts as they built and sustained a double-digit lead for the majority of the final 20 minutes.

Isaac Heyer finished off a 13-4 Northwestern run at the start of the second half to give the hosts a 58-47 advantage at the 16-minute mark. A Craig Sterk basket with 8:54 left gave the Raiders their largest lead, 72-57, and DWU would not get closer than 10 the rest of the way.