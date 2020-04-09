Elijah Hazekamp's move to Truman State comes full circle

The Bulldogs had seven players from Iowa on this year’s roster, and Horner landed some in-state recruits who will report in the fall.

“I know they were very successful,” Hazekamp said. “I know Coach Horner has turned that program around 180 degrees. He’s brought fans into the gym and he’s gotten the players some cool, new stuff. He’s done a great job to turn it into a successful program.”

Horner told Hazekamp he wants him to play as a 3-man, 4-man combo. Hazekamp said he’ll rely on his experiences playing point guard with the Crusaders to help him in Kirksville.

Hazekamp knows he needs to work on some skills, and he wants to get back into playing shape after having a long break. Hazekamp came home early due to the pandemic, and admitted it’s been difficult finding gyms to play at with several places shutdown by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Before parks were shut down on Monday, Hazekamp put up shots at a park near his parent’s house, but without that to use, Hazekamp has relied on dribbling drills to stay fresh.

“It’s definitely been different,” Hazekamp said. “It isn’t all that easy. There’s limited places to go, but it’s a good time to find a way to get better and not make excuses and not work on your craft. I’ve enjoyed that challenge. I haven’t been able to get too many shots up. I’ve worked on the little parts that will get me stronger and quicker.”

