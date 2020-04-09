Elijah Hazekamp's move to Truman State comes full circle

SIOUX CITY -- Everything fell into place for Elijah Hazekamp.
Hazekamp, a former Bishop Heelan High School basketball standout, announced on social media Tuesday that he was leaving the University of North Dakota men’s basketball program for Division II Truman State.
Hazekamp will go play for former Iowa basketball star Jeff Horner at Truman State in Kirksville, Missouri, to complete a full-circle journey for Hazekamp in the last three years.
He received a scholarship from the Bulldogs, and Hazekamp has three years of eligibility to use.
When Hazekamp was a senior with the Crusaders, Horner was an assistant coach with the Fighting Hawks. Horner recruited Hazekamp hard, and the two kept in touch on a regular basis.
They built a strong bond, and Hazekamp admitted that he and Horner had common personality traits as well as shared philosophies on the basketball court.
Near the end of the 2017-18 school year, Horner left North Dakota to take the head coaching job at Truman State.
Hazekamp was bummed that Horner was leaving the Fighting Hawks, but stayed to his commitment. He knew that there was more to the program than an assistant coach.
“I was also cool with the other staff members,” Hazekamp said. “
Hazekamp played in some games his freshman year, and liked that there was a base that the 2018 Journal Player of the Year could build upon.
However, Hazekamp spent this season using his redshirt under first-year coach Paul Sather. Hazekamp didn’t appear in any games for the Fighting Hawks, which went 15-18 and ended with a loss in the Summit League Tournament title game to North Dakota State. UND beat South Dakota in the first round in Sioux Falls.
Shortly after the loss to NDSU, Hazekamp and Sather met to discuss his future. It was mutally agreed that the two should part ways.
“Sather was different from the first coach (Brian Jones),” Hazekamp said. “If I’m being honest, we didn’t really have a connection. I was going into the year hoping to get some playing time.”
After Hazekamp’s meeting with the UND staff, he put his name into the transfer portal. There was only one other school he was interested in, Minnesota State-Mankato, but once Truman State showed interest, Hazekamp knew where he wanted to go.
“Truman State made a lot of sense,” Hazekamp said. “I didn’t think that would happen. I’m glad it came full circle. Things like that don’t come around too often.”
The Bulldogs had a 23-8 record in 2019-20, and won the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament before the coronavirus pandemic shut the Division II basketball tournament down. They ended the season with a six-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs had seven players from Iowa on this year’s roster, and Horner landed some in-state recruits who will report in the fall.
“I know they were very successful,” Hazekamp said. “I know Coach Horner has turned that program around 180 degrees. He’s brought fans into the gym and he’s gotten the players some cool, new stuff. He’s done a great job to turn it into a successful program.”
Horner told Hazekamp he wants him to play as a 3-man, 4-man combo. Hazekamp said he’ll rely on his experiences playing point guard with the Crusaders to help him in Kirksville.
Hazekamp knows he needs to work on some skills, and he wants to get back into playing shape after having a long break. Hazekamp came home early due to the pandemic, and admitted it’s been difficult finding gyms to play at with several places shutdown by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
Before parks were shut down on Monday, Hazekamp put up shots at a park near his parent’s house, but without that to use, Hazekamp has relied on dribbling drills to stay fresh.
“It’s definitely been different,” Hazekamp said. “It isn’t all that easy. There’s limited places to go, but it’s a good time to find a way to get better and not make excuses and not work on your craft. I’ve enjoyed that challenge. I haven’t been able to get too many shots up. I’ve worked on the little parts that will get me stronger and quicker.”
