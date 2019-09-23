YANKTON, S.D. -- South Dakota freshman Ella Kubas won her first collegiate triathlon on Sunday at the USD Triathlon hosted by the Coyotes at Lake Yankton. The Coyotes also won the team title with eight points.
Kubas raced through the flags after one hour, four minutes and 38 seconds to take the individual title.
Sophomore Leah Drengenberg finished runner-up to Kubas with a time of 1:05:05.4. Drengenberg led the pack out of the water with a split of 10:50. The Coyote duo worked together on the bike, taking turns drafting and extending their lead from the remainder of the field. Kubas took the individual lead during the 5,000-meter run.
Coyote freshman Maddie Katz was the third scorer for the Coyotes in fifth place. She clocked a time of 1:08:07.9.
Sophomore Payton Ryz notched a season-best time of 1:08:44.6 for eighth place overall. Freshman Grace Johnson took 12th in 1:15:08.1.
Competing in her first triathlon as a Coyote, freshman Lauren Wilwerding finished 14th in 1:16:58.5.
South Dakota captured the team race with eight points. Black Hills State finished runner-up with 17 points and Drury took third with 23 points.
Sunday marked the first home meet in South Dakota triathlon’s two-year history.
The Coyotes will have a few weeks to rest ahead of the East Regional Qualifier in Huddleston, Virginia, scheduled for Oct. 19. South Dakota finished runner-up to Arizona State at both the Central and West Regionals, already qualifying the Coyotes for the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championship in November.