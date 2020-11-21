'Embarrassed' and 'lackadaisical' Huskers blown out at home by Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a half-season pockmarked by offensive inconsistency, the one thing Nebraska did each of the first three games is begin the game with possession and move the ball down the field quickly.

Entering Saturday’s game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium, one year after the Illini nearly beat the Huskers thanks in part to four forced turnovers, the message heard over and over and over again was that Nebraska must protect the football. Must.

On this game’s first snap, NU redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey threw the ball sideways to Wan’Dale Robinson, the officiating crew ruled it went backward, Illinois recovered and punched in a touchdown three plays later.

Eighty-nine seconds into the game, Nebraska’s one offensive advantage was gone. It’s top-line key to the game fell squarely behind the eight ball. And it did not get better from there.

One week after its first victory of the season, Nebraska imploded instead of building on a foundation. The Huskers turned the ball over five times and failed to slow an Illini offense that entered the game averaging 17 points per game, resulting in an all-around putrid 41-23 loss to the Illini.