ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Senior first baseman Emily Chandler recorded her 200th career hit Saturday in Wayne State's NSIC softball doubleheader at Northern State in the opener and then capped her milestone day going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the second game leading the 'Cats to a 9-1 win over the Wolves after the host team topped WSC in the first game 13-5.
WSC is now 12-29 and 3-21 in the NSIC while NSU is 18-28 and 10-14 in league games.
The opener saw the host Wolves plate 11 unanswered runs to erase an early 4-0 Wildcat deficit as Northern State posted a 13-5 win in six innings.
WSC got off to a quick start, accounting for four runs in the first inning. Chandler had an RBI single, Abbie Hix hit s sacrifice fly and Ashley Hernandez hit a two-run home run.
Northern State got on the board in the third inning with six runs followed by one in the fourth and four in the fifth to take an 11-4 lead.
Chandler reached a milestone in the Wildcat fifth inning as she recorded an infield single to shortstop, her 200th career hit. The senior from Simi Valley, California is just the seventh player in school history to reach the 200-hit plateau.
WSC scored their final run of the contest in the sixth inning on Taylor Menard's RBI single.
Northern State the ended the contest in the sixth inning with two runs to make the final score 13-5.
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a homer, double and two RBI. Chandler went 2-for-3.
The second game saw the Wildcats use a seven-run fifth inning to overtake Northern State and win 9-1.
Northern State held a 1-0 lead after four innings, but the Wildcat bats came alive in the fifth. The seven run outburst started with a two-run homer from Kamryn Sparks. Chandler and Taylor Menard each added two-run singles to key the inning.
Chandler capped her milestone day with a two-run homer to left center field in the seventh inning to close the scoring for a 9-1 Wildcat win.
Menard's went 4-for-4 followed by Chandler going 3-for-4 with four RBI. Sparks went 2-for-3 with two RBI and her third homer of the year while Chandler connected for her 10th long ball of the season.
Senior Riley Vanderveen (3-6) recorded another complete game win, allowing eight hits and one run over seven innings of work.
The Wildcats will be at home Wednesday afternoon hosting No. 7 Winona State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.