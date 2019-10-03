OMAHA, Neb. — On the same day the Morningside College volleyball team earned its first national ranking of the season Wednesday, College of Saint Mary put a damper on things, taking the GPAC match in five sets, 25-27, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22, and 15-13.
Despite the loss, Emma Gerber reached the 1,000 career kill mark, and she became the 12th player in Morningside history to do so.
Morningside and College of Saint Mary set the tone for the night in the first set, locked in battle from the very beginning. Neither team had more than a three-point lead through the entire set.
Set No. 2 saw the Flames quickly build a three-point cushion that the Mustangs wouldn't wholly erase until the scores reached 23 each. Morningside reached set point at 26-25, but couldn't capitalize, only to let the set slip away, 28-26.
Morningside again fell behind early in the third set, erasing the deficit before either team reached double digits this time. They didn't take the lead for good until breaking a 22-22 tie, holding College of Saint Mary scoreless from there. It was in set three that Gerber reached her milestone kill, having needed nine on the night.
In set No. 4, the Mustangs drew first blood but again fell behind, reaching even ground at 16-16. They took a 20-17 lead shortly after that, but couldn't suppress the Flames, who came roaring back to heat things at 21-21 before claiming the eventual victory at 25-22.
Set five was more of the same, with both teams trading points throughout the first half. College of Saint Mary held a 7-5 lead, looking to switch sides, but Morningside matched them at seven points each. The Flames broke the tie, leading until the Mustangs again tied things up at 12 and 13 points, eventually winning the deciding set.
Krista Zenk led the Mustangs' attack with 17 kills.
Gerber, who has Morningside's highest active career kill count at 1,007, had 16 while hitting .375. Kaelyn Giefer had 12 kills, and Brittni Olson had nine.
Callie Alberico tallied 48 assists, taking sole setting duties following a player injury.
Defensively, Kayla Harris again led the team in digs, picking up 20.
IOWA STATE 3, KANSAS 0: Iowa State (10-4, 1-1 Big 12) was able to get itself back on track with a win against Kansas (4-8, 0-2 Big 12) sweeping the match 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18) Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones were led on offense by their senior Josie Herbst, who tied her season-high of 15 kills for the second-straight match. Jenna Brandt set up her teammates all match long, assisting on 31 Cyclone kills, helping guide the ISU offense to .283 hitting. On the frontline, Candelaria Herrera had six blocks (one solo, five assists), while Avery Rhodes had five.