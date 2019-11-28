'Emotional' meeting helps Husker get over the hump in the islands

Generally, the overriding emotion when you're on a tropical vacation is squarely in the area of relaxed.
The Nebraska men's basketball team, though, needed to find a different emotion after a Tuesday performance that looked more like the team at the beginning of the season than the one that has made steady progress in the games since.
So there was a team meeting Wednesday morning, hours before the Huskers took on South Florida in their final game at the Cayman Islands Classic. And whatever was said did the trick.
"It was very important for us (to bounce back). We had an emotional meeting this morning, talking about how things are going to be up and down and we've got to stick together," senior guard Haanif Cheatham said. "I think we had a lot of fire (Wednesday night) and I think we had it for 40 minutes."
Certainly Nebraska wasn't perfect in their 74-67 win over the Bulls, but the Huskers were much better, both emotionally and physically, than they were the previous night while losing by 19 points to George Mason.
Cheatham scored a career-high 26 points, and Dachon Burke added 21 with a pair of massive three-pointers in the final four minutes as the Huskers rallied after trailing by as many as eight points in the first half.
Burke's three-pointers, which both came with less than four minutes left after South Florida had cut an eight-point Nebraska lead to one, helped the Huskers hang on to momentum.
Bigger than any statistics, though, Nebraska showed some fight in recovering from a poor performance Tuesday night while playing its third game in three days.
"It was a good tournament for us, especially to get two of these three wins," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame interview on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "It was awesome to see our guys bounce back after a difficult game last night (Tuesday) and respond with great energy."
Nebraska had plenty of opportunity to pack it in. The Huskers watched another opponent dominate them on the offensive glass as South Florida finished with 17 offensive rebounds to Nebraska's three and outscored NU 15-2 in second-chance points.
But instead of letting things get out of hand, the Huskers went to a 2-3 zone defense, rebounded a little better and got their transition game to spark a 15-2 second-half run to turn things in their favor.
Leave it to Nebraska to find a way to rebound better out of a zone defense than man while most of the basketball world does it the exact opposite.
With three consecutive true road games on tap after Nebraska returns to the mainland, the Huskers will surely encounter more bumps in the road.
But perhaps in the islands they found a way to better deal with those bumps.
"We played together," Cheatham said. "It was probably the best game we've played together. We played as a team, we had each other's back, and we came out victorious."