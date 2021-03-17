Energy becomes the key trait for Morningside men's basketball tournament push

“I think we’re in a good spot right now,” Sykes said. “It was a deal where Thomas More played the day before, and we thought that might be beneficial to us, because we thought they might be tired. They also got the rust knocked themselves in that game, and we didn’t have that opportunity. We got that taken care of during the first half.”

One of the sparks that the Mustangs got in that game came from an unexpected source.

As a bench player, Tyler Vavrina has been ready whenever Sykes and his teammates needed him.

Sykes called on him in the second half, and Vavrina answered the bell.

Vavrina scored a career-high 11 points last Saturday, including a two-handed dunk and three 3-pointers to help the Mustangs go on a 14-4 run during the second half.

Going into Saturday’s game, Vavrina had played in 15 games but scored just 21 points.

Vavrina knows that he’s an energy guy, and knew that he had to be prepared to have Sykes call out his name.

“We’ve been practicing every day, and that just got me ready,” Vavrina said. “I had my head right going into the game, and I played basketball. That’s all I did. I’m always cheering my teammates on and keeping their heads up.”

