Even at 0-4, Hawkeyes not overlooking Penn State

Spencer Petras isn’t buying it.

The Iowa quarterback understands the Penn State team the Hawkeyes face Saturday is off to a rare 0-4 start, but he doesn’t see an 0-4 team when he watches the Nittany Lions on tape.

“The worst thing we could do would be to take these guys lightly because they’re a really talented team and have some really good players,’’ Petras said. “They’re going to bring a good fight, so we need to be ready.’’

Petras expects to see plenty of blitzing from a Penn State defense that has found itself working in tough conditions created by an offense which has turned the ball over nine times through four games.

Many of those turnovers have come in the first half and have created short-field situations that would test any defense.

The Nittany Lions have responded with a traditional aggressive approach.

Penn State’s defense is third in the Big Ten with 10 sacks and matches Iowa at seventh in the conference with 24 tackles for a loss.

Linebacker Brandon Smith and defensive end Shaka Toney share the team lead with a pair of sacks apiece, but eight players have contributed sacks and 14 Nittany Lions have recorded tackles behind the line of scrimmage.