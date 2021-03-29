Examining the challenges Wisconsin faces in search for Barry Alvarez’s replacement as athletic director

Pat Richter, who was in charge from 1989-2004, helped lift UW out of financial ruin and made the right hires to give the school’s major programs a much-needed boost. He was followed by Barry Alvarez, the man Richter had landed to resurrect the football program.

Sources close to Alvarez have told the State Journal he will announce his retirement soon, leaving big shoes to fill at a crucial moment in the athletic department.

Sources: Barry Alvarez moves up retirement plans; Wisconsin athletic director expected to make announcement in coming weeks

While deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh has been groomed by the department’s longtime leader to take over, it remains to be seen if Alvarez will get his way. Ultimately, it will be UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s decision on the next hire.

McIntosh, 44, has been working at UW since December 2014, starting as a director of business development before being promoted to Alvarez’s senior staff a little more than a year later. He played under Alvarez, starting 50 games at left tackle from 1996-99 and serving as a captain on teams that won back-to-back Rose Bowls.

A university administration source declined to comment Saturday but said all vacancies go through an open search process.