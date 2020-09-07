Experience Morningside men's soccer eyes third-straight trip to nationals

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's soccer team keeps checking off the boxes of goals the team wants to accomplish each season.
Two years ago, it was to qualify for the national tournament, which the Mustangs did before losing its first-round NAIA National Tournament match to fourth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan.
Last season the goal wasn't just to qualify for nationals, it was to win a game there. After qualifying for the NAIA National Tournament for the second-straight season, Morningside knocked of Louisiana State University-Shreveport 1-0 in a first-round match before falling to eighth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan in the next match.
Once again, Morningside has its eye on qualifying for nationals, which would be the third-straight appearance for the Mustangs.
But first, Morningside had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the Mustangs spring season.
With everyone back on campus and training for the fall season, Morningside is once again prepping for a return to the national tournament, which will be played in the spring of 2021.
"Last year was a really good season for us. With everything that happened this summer, I am proud with how our team has handled the situation," Morningside senior and Bishop Heelan grad Austin Lingle said. "We've all been working so hard and putting so much effort in these past three weeks. With our first scrimmage coming up on Wednesday, we are super excited and I think we will have another great season."
Tom Maxon is back coaching the Mustangs for his 20th season.
Just like the last couple of seasons, Morningside has added to its goals. Not only do the Mustangs want to qualify and win a match at nationals, they want to earn their way out of the pool stage.
"I think one of the big goals is to go back to nationals once again and make it farther than this past year," Lingle said. "Another big goal we have is obviously winning the (Great Plains Athletic Conference) this year. Those goals really help us push harder and harder every single day.
"We have a lot of starters back and we have a lot of great incoming freshmen. With that mix, we are going to have a pretty solid team again."
The Mustangs made those goals knowing they were returning plenty of experience from an 18-win 2019 season.
Lingle is part of a Morningside group that returns its top-seven scorers from 2019.
Morningside finished with 64 goals last season, 40 more than its opponents, and the Mustangs attempted 284 shots, almost 90 more than their opponents.
Last season junior forward Okan Golge set a program-record with 23 goals and he finished with 50 points as he was named the GPAC Player of the Year while also garnering NAIA All-American honorable mention status.
After Golge, junior midfielder Moritz Lusch had 12 goals and 12 assists for 36 points and junior midfielder Noah Aniser had six goals and 10 assists. Lingle, a forward, finished with three goals and five assists and junior Nicolo Renzi had five goals and two assists.
Lingle played in 17 matches last season and he started 19 of 20 matches in 2018. As a freshman, Lingle played in all 18 matches and started 10 of those.
Lingle has 46 career points coming into this season and 21 career goals.
"The last four years have been amazing. You meet so many different guys from so many different countries and you learn a lot. They help me and I help them," Lingle said. "It's been a learning experience, it's been great, though. I couldn't imagine my four years of college going any other way. Being home and being close to my family and friends, it's nice I am back home and they can come to all of these things."
Morningside is a little light on experience in the back with Jakob Fronmueller as the only returning starter but Constantin Tschemig did see time in 11 matches last season.
At goalkeeper, Morningside returns Bjarne Huth, who led the team 1,152 minutes in the net last season as a freshman. He went 9-1-0 with a 1.48 goals against average and .708 save percentage.
