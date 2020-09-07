Experience Morningside men's soccer eyes third-straight trip to nationals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's soccer team keeps checking off the boxes of goals the team wants to accomplish each season.

Two years ago, it was to qualify for the national tournament, which the Mustangs did before losing its first-round NAIA National Tournament match to fourth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Last season the goal wasn't just to qualify for nationals, it was to win a game there. After qualifying for the NAIA National Tournament for the second-straight season, Morningside knocked of Louisiana State University-Shreveport 1-0 in a first-round match before falling to eighth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan in the next match.

Once again, Morningside has its eye on qualifying for nationals, which would be the third-straight appearance for the Mustangs.

But first, Morningside had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the Mustangs spring season.

With everyone back on campus and training for the fall season, Morningside is once again prepping for a return to the national tournament, which will be played in the spring of 2021.