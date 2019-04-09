ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Josh Fakkema hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Northwestern past Dordt 6-5 and earn a sweep in Great Plains Athletic Conference play Tuesday evening.
The Raiders also won the first game 10-5, scoring in all six of its times at bat and improved to 15-19 overall and 9-9 in the MRAC.
Colton Harold and A.J. Nitzschke each hit two home runs for Northwestern in the first game, with Harold driving in five runs on Nitzschke three. Dordt took a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning of the opener, scoring five times. The big blow for the Defenders came on a grand slam by Chris Schrieber, but the Raiders allowed no further scoring while coming back with seven runs over the next three frames to get the win.
Andrew Pullar had a home run in the second game for Dordt (5-20 overall and 2-16 MRAC).