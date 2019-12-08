Fans elevate Iowa State to Camping World Bowl

A big part of that is Iowa State’s fan base. In the Liberty Bowl, Iowa State had about 25,000 fans and at the Alamo Bowl it had 30,000.

“It says a lot about their belief,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “They’re clearly taking a chance on Iowa State. My message to the fans is we need to step up and deliver like we always have but even more so now because they picked us over two teams that beat us and had won eight games.

“We’ve shown both last year at the Alamo Bowl and at the Liberty the year before that we mobilize and our fans our phenomenal. We told the Camping World folks that we were absolutely convinced that our fans would step up and do our part to make it an incredible environment. I’m thankful they believed us.”

Iowa State is responsible for 8,000 tickets. Pollard told the Camping World planning people earlier in the week that if they picked Iowa State, they’d need a pep rally space that could hold 12,000-15,000 people.

“That caught their attention a little,” Pollard said.

While Iowa State has had a pretty good product on the field this season — a top-10 passing offense and the No. 2 ranked rushing defense in the Big 12 — Campbell recognizes the Iowa State fans and their reputation helped elevate his team to this bowl.