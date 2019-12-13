Fargo comes back to beat the Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City had a two-goal lead early in the second period but couldn't hold onto the advantage as Fargo came back to tie the game.

The Musketeers retook the lead late in the second period but Fargo tied it up in the third to force overtime and then got the gamewinner in the extra period for a 3-2 in over Sioux City.

The Musketeers opened the scoring with a goal by Christian Jimenez late in the first period on a power play. Joel Maatta had the assist.

About two minutes into the second period, Kirklan Irey scored for a 2-0 advantage. Sam Antenucci and Ethan Harrison had the assists.

Fargo's comeback started a minute and a half later on a goal by Tristan Broz. Then almost seven minutes into the period, Alex Nordstrom scored to tie it up on a power play.

Sam Stange broke the tie with under three minutes left in the period. Jimenez and Dominic Vidoli had the assist on the power play.

Fargo tied it up on another power play about midway through the third period on a goal by Mason Salquist.

Then late in overtime, Kaden Bohlsen scored to give Fargo the 4-3 overtime win.

Sioux City hosts Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

