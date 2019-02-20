SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City jumped out to a 2-0 against Fargo but it wasn't enough. Fargo tied the game in the second period and then scored the game-winner with nine minutes left to beat the Musketeers on Tuesday.
Albin Nilsson put the Musketeers up 1-0 when he fired a shot past Fargo goaltender Ryan Bischel. Sean Bunting assisted on the play.
Sioux City's Bobby Brink came into the game with with a 16-game scoring streak. A minute after Nilsson scored, Brink got to a lose puck and fired off a backhanded shot for the goal and a 2-0 Musketeer lead. Brink extended his point streak to 17 games, the longest streak in the USHL.
Fargo cut into the lead right before the end of the first period as Josh Nodler scored.
Then at the 7:17 mark of the second period, Fargo tied the game as Nodler scored his second goal of game. Fargo had its chances to take the lead in the second period but Sioux City was able to kill off three Fargo power plays.
At the 11:00-minute mark, Fargo scored the game-winning goal as Sioux City was not able to score in the final nine minutes.
Ben Kraws stopped 23 of Fargo's 26 shots.
Sioux City stays at home for a game on Friday as the Musketeers take on the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m.