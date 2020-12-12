Fast start lifts Morningside women's basketball over No. 11 Concordia

The hot start propelled Morningside to a 20-8 lead at the 3-minute mark of the first quarter. That was just the opposite of its last game, when it fell behind Briar Cliff 23-9.

“The start of our game was so much better today,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “For whatever reason we were apprehensive in our last game and this game we did a much better job of attacking, handling their pressure and making good decisions out of it.

“We fell behind against Briar Cliff and it really cost us. We talked about the importance of the first five minutes and getting off to a fast start. Forcing them into some tough shots and taking away their 3-point shooting and executing on the other end.”

The Mustangs did cool off a bit after the red-hot start, but still wound up shooting 51 percent from the floor.

Taylor Rodenburgh provided a lift off the bench with seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Morningside scored the first six points of the game and never looked back. It was 29-16 after one quarter and the lead ballooned to 39-18 less than two minutes into the second quarter.