Fast start lifts Morningside women's basketball over No. 11 Concordia

SIOUX CITY — Morningside must have taken its slow start against Briar Cliff to heart.
The Mustangs fell behind their in-town rivals early and were forced to play catch-up the rest of the way, eventually suffering an 80-78 GPAC women’s basketball loss on Wednesday.
Morningside, though, reversed its fortunes on Saturday, shooting a torrid 84 percent in the first quarter in an 86-67 victory over Concordia at Allee Gym.
“I think we definitely learned from the Briar Cliff game that we can’t start slow,” said Morningside’s Sophia Peppers. “Lately we’ve been wanting to start slow and then have to battle all the way back but today we finally realized what our goals were, what we needed to accomplish. If we come out hot we can shut down teams quickly.”
Peppers, a 5-10 junior, just missed a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton High School product also contributed three assists and three steals.
Morningside moved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Mustangs and Briar Cliff were the only two teams with just one league loss entering Saturday, but Midland beat Briar Cliff 63-54.
Peppers reached 20 points or more for the fifth straight game, making 9 of 13 shots. Senior Sierra Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, while freshman post Chloe Lofstrom was also in double figures with 10 points.
The hot start propelled Morningside to a 20-8 lead at the 3-minute mark of the first quarter. That was just the opposite of its last game, when it fell behind Briar Cliff 23-9.
“The start of our game was so much better today,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “For whatever reason we were apprehensive in our last game and this game we did a much better job of attacking, handling their pressure and making good decisions out of it.
“We fell behind against Briar Cliff and it really cost us. We talked about the importance of the first five minutes and getting off to a fast start. Forcing them into some tough shots and taking away their 3-point shooting and executing on the other end.”
The Mustangs did cool off a bit after the red-hot start, but still wound up shooting 51 percent from the floor.
Taylor Rodenburgh provided a lift off the bench with seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Morningside scored the first six points of the game and never looked back. It was 29-16 after one quarter and the lead ballooned to 39-18 less than two minutes into the second quarter.
The Mustangs led 44-29 at halftime and although Concordia trimmed it to 59-47 after three quarters, the Bulldogs never came within single digits after the first stanza.
Kayla Luebbe made all 10 of her shots and tallied 20 points for Concordia, now 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the GPAC.
The Bulldogs, coached by Drew Olson, are in a rebuilding mode after losing many of their key players from a team that won the 2019 NAIA Division II national championship and had just two losses before last year’s national tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic.
“Both of our games we’ve lost we’ve really bounced back well and improved,” Sale said. “It’s a real hard-working team and they’re not going to give in. If we lose a game it’s because we don’t execute, not that we don’t play hard.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!