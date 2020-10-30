First-place on the line as Dordt hosts Morningside

Dordt's offense has scored at least 40 points in all but one game but now the Defenders face Morningside defense that's held opponents under 10 points three times this season.

The Mustangs have 24 sacks, the second-most in NAIA, and is only allowing 50.6 rushing yards per game. Morningside has 13 interceptions on the season, led by Drew Bessey's three picks.

Jalen Portis leads the Mustangs with 40 tackles. Tyler Wingert and Niklas Gustav each have five sacks and Seth Maitlen has four sacks.

"I think we are facing the best defense that we have faced yet," Penner said. "We don't win if we are one-dimensional. We have to be effective. In almost every one of the last four games, the passing statistics have been good. It's no different this week. Balance is the key."

Morningside's offense has been held under 40 points this season.

Joe Dolincheck has passed for 1,671 yards and 18 touchdowns. Reid Jurgensmeier has 35 receptions for 722 yards and 14 touchdowns. Arnijae 'AP' Ponder has 485 yards and 11 touchdowns on 82 carries.

Now the Mustangs face the best defense it has seen this season. Dordt has only allowed more than 20 points once this season, a 48-40 loss to Northwestern.