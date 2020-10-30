First-place on the line as Dordt hosts Morningside

When the season began, Morningside vs. Northwestern in Week 1 was circled because those programs have been the top-two in the Great Plains Athletic Conference the past few seasons.
Morningside won the game and while the Mustangs are still undefeated at 5-0, the GPAC title is still on the line as another Sioux County team is challenging Morningside.
Dordt has never beaten Morningside but the Defenders have never had a team as good as they do now. Dordt, which is 5-1 with its only loss coming to Northwestern, hosts Morningside at Open Space Field in Sioux Center at 1 p.m. Saturday with first-place in the GPAC on the line.
While Morningside has dominated the series, Morningside head coach Steve Ryan knows this is a different Dordt team.
"This is an extremely challenging game," Steve Ryan said. "They are playing great football."
Last season Morningside beat Dordt 56-14, only the third time the Mustangs haven't scored at least 60 points against the Defenders. Morningside has never scored fewer than 40 points against Dordt with the lowest total being a 41-0 victory in 2012.
After scoring only 16 points in the first eight meetings combined, Dordt has scored 14, 23, 21 and 14 points the past four seasons.
This is also the first time Dordt will be fully healthy for its game against Morningside.
"I can't remember the last time we've played Morningside at full strength and that's a huge thing," Dordt coach Joel Penner said. "It's the first time (Noah) Clayberg will play Morningside and Levi Jungling missed last year's game as well. We had a really great week of practice. I think our guys have a total belief that we can win this game but we are not spending all of our time thinking about it. We are thinking about what it takes to get better."
Dordt quarterback Noah Clayberg was injured for last season's game against Morningside as was wide receiver Levi Jungling. Those are two of Dordt's biggest playmakers.
Jungling has 46 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Carter Schiebout has 502 yards and five touchdowns.
This season, Clayberg has been one of the best offensive players in the GPAC. Clayberg has completed 67.1 percent of his passes (98-of-146) for 1,247 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He's also rushed for a team-high 627 yards and 10 touchdowns on 91 carries, a 6.9 yards per carry average.
"What makes Dordt such a challenge is Clayberg is a phenomenal runner and now he's shown that he's throwing the ball well," Ryan said. "It's a real tough thing. Here's a guy that can do so many different things and they have other weapons with it. We gotta hope he gets a little confused with a read and makes a mistake."
Dordt's offense has scored at least 40 points in all but one game but now the Defenders face Morningside defense that's held opponents under 10 points three times this season.
The Mustangs have 24 sacks, the second-most in NAIA, and is only allowing 50.6 rushing yards per game. Morningside has 13 interceptions on the season, led by Drew Bessey's three picks.
Jalen Portis leads the Mustangs with 40 tackles. Tyler Wingert and Niklas Gustav each have five sacks and Seth Maitlen has four sacks.
"I think we are facing the best defense that we have faced yet," Penner said. "We don't win if we are one-dimensional. We have to be effective. In almost every one of the last four games, the passing statistics have been good. It's no different this week. Balance is the key."
Morningside's offense has been held under 40 points this season.
Joe Dolincheck has passed for 1,671 yards and 18 touchdowns. Reid Jurgensmeier has 35 receptions for 722 yards and 14 touchdowns. Arnijae 'AP' Ponder has 485 yards and 11 touchdowns on 82 carries.
Now the Mustangs face the best defense it has seen this season. Dordt has only allowed more than 20 points once this season, a 48-40 loss to Northwestern.
"This is an exceptional Dordt defense," Ryan said. "This is without question the best defense they've had and they are playing really well. To go with that, our offensive line has improved every week and that's what we have needed. That's all you can coach the guys to do. Get better on a week-to-week basis."
Dordt comes in with 26 sacks, the most in NAIA. Colyn Oostenink has six sacks and David Kacmarynski and Thomas Macomber each have four sacks. Josh Mrazek leads the team with 34 tackles and Brayton Van Kekerix has seven tackles for a loss.
Morningside leads the nation with only one sack allowed. Last season the Mustangs only allowed four sacks, the fewest in NAIA.
"Talk about a matchup, the best team at not getting sacked against the best team at getting sacks," Penner said. "They are incredible at protecting the quarterback. It's going to be an awesome battle. We are not putting all of our eggs there, though. We have to slow down (Jurgensmeier). He's just so dominant in the passing game.
"Half of their offense goes through two people and we have to slow those two down."
