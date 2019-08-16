SIOUX CITY. -- A group of five former student-athlete standouts will be inducted into Morningside College's M Club Hall of Fame Saturday, Sept. 21.
The honorees will be recognized at a 9:30 a.m. ceremony at the campus' Olsen Student Center Yockey Room as part of Homecoming 2019 festivities.
The honorees are -
Jason Siemon, 1993, Men's Basketball - A standout center-forward who led the then Chiefs in rebounding in three of his four seasons with the team and graduated as the third-leading all-time scorer in program history with 1,430 career points. Siemon also ranks among Morningside's all-time leaders with 761 rebounds and 129 blocked shots.
Kate Lokken, 2004, Women's Basketball - One of the top scorers, rebounders, three-point and free throw shooters in Morningside history, Lokken scored 1,614 points and grabbed 719 rebounds during her career. She graduated as the third-leading scorer and ninth leading rebounder in program history. She averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game over her career. Lokken made 303 career 3-pointers and made 207 career free throw attempts for a school-record 86.3 percent.
Matt Walker, 2000, Football - A three-year starter at free safety, Walker topped the team in tackles during the 1998 and 1999 campaigns. He graduated as Morningside's record holder with 215 career solo tackles. The solo total and 401 overall career tackles still rank among the best in Morningside history.
Maggie Kukuk-Wylie, 2009, Women's Soccer - She is the only four-time first-team all-GPAC performer in the history of the Mustangs' women's soccer program. Kukuk was also a two-time NAIA honorable mention All-American. She is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 170 career points as well as the Mustangs' all-time career leader with 44 assists and 26 game-winning goals.
Monte Larson, 2012, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field - A combined 12-time indoor and outdoor All-American in track and field, Larsen made a significant impact for the Mustangs, claiming a combined three NAIA event national track and field championships.
The M Club's 2019 Alumni Coach of the Year selection is Mark Mohl, who is the North Iowa Area Community College men's basketball coach. A 1988 Morningside graduate, Mohl, who still ranks among the top 15 for the Mustangs in career scoring, has transitioned into a successful coaching career. He's beginning his 11th season as coach of the North Iowa Area Community College men's basketball program in Mason City. His record stands at 185-150 which includes a 25-5 mark in 2018-19. The Trojans have been among the highest-scoring teams in the league in his tenure.