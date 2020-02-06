Florida offensive lineman Anthony Smith added to Iowa State's signing day group

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday one addition to the Class of 2020 in Anthony Smith.

Smith, an offensive lineman from Florida, signed a letter of intent this morning and will arrive on campus in June.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith was an all-county selection in his only season at Lakeland High School, helping his team advance to the Class 5A Florida state championship game with a 12-1 mark.

“Our entire program is thrilled to welcome Anthony into the Iowa State football family,” Campbell said. “Anthony comes to us from an outstanding high school program, and will be a great addition to our offensive line as we continue to build our offense. We look forward to his arrival to campus in June.”

Iowa State also announced a list of preferred walk-ons — including West Sioux's Kade Lynott — who will join the team for the 2020 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0