Florida offensive lineman Anthony Smith added to Iowa State's signing day group

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday one addition to the Class of 2020 in Anthony Smith.
Smith, an offensive lineman from Florida, signed a letter of intent this morning and will arrive on campus in June.
You have free articles remaining.
Smith was an all-county selection in his only season at Lakeland High School, helping his team advance to the Class 5A Florida state championship game with a 12-1 mark.
“Our entire program is thrilled to welcome Anthony into the Iowa State football family,” Campbell said. “Anthony comes to us from an outstanding high school program, and will be a great addition to our offensive line as we continue to build our offense. We look forward to his arrival to campus in June.”
Iowa State also announced a list of preferred walk-ons — including West Sioux's Kade Lynott — who will join the team for the 2020 season.