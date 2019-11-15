Floyd of Rosedale on the line when Minnesota visits the Hawkeyes

“This is a rivalry game after all and if we can spoil what they have going on, that’s alright,’’ Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said. “It’s happened before.’’

Keith Duncan derailed the second-ranked Wolverines’ hopes in 2016, sending fans spilling onto the turf at Kinnick with a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Iowa a 14-13 win.

The following year, Stanley crushed the third-ranked Buckeyes’ dreams, throwing five touchdown passes in a 55-24 rout.

With a West Division title and a berth in the Big Ten title game the longest of longshots at this point following last week’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin, Stanley said the Hawkeyes should be able to play pressure-free football.

“If we can come out and play loose and just go out there and give it our all for 60 minutes, that’s really all we can ask for,’’ Stanley said. “That’s something we did when we played Ohio State two years ago. Obviously, that turned out pretty well for us.’’

At this point, Stanley said, the pressure will be found on the other sideline with an opponent that has lost the last four times it has faced the Hawkeyes and hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999.