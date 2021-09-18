'A little short': Missed chances and missed kicks haunt Huskers in 23-16 loss to No. 3 OU

NORMAN, Okla. — Scott Frost stood in front of his team in the visiting locker room at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium, this old building where Nebraska and Oklahoma have done battle so many times in history but not since 2008, and thought his Huskers were about to pull a shocker on the No. 3 team in the country.
The fourth-year Nebraska coach, still searching for a signature victory at his alma mater, told his team before the game started that if the Huskers got to halftime either leading or “right in the game,” he thought they’d win.
In the game, Nebraska most certainly was, thanks largely to its defense, as the Huskers trailed 7-3 at halftime.
Instead of a shocker, though, Nebraska came up short by a 23-16 margin on an afternoon that simultaneously looked and felt and proceeded like a blow-for-blow contest but also will test the extent to which silver linings or moral victories are still worth something to a team that’s been close so many times in three-plus seasons and has lost more times than it's prevailed.
“I’m proud of our players, I’m proud of our team,” Frost said after the game. “And I’m disappointed for them because we had a chance there and that would have been pretty special.”
It certainly would have been.
The head coach said Nebraska set out to minimize the number of possessions for both teams in the first half. NU won the toss, deferred and put the Blackshirts on the field, eventually getting to halftime in great shape even though the Sooners marched 75 yards on 14 plays for an opening touchdown in 6 minutes, 8 seconds.
“The game plan was executed almost perfectly at half. We were in a tight game, 7-3 I think, and then we were just going out to try to win the game,” sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer said.
Nebraska entered as a three-touchdown underdog in part because of its track record, of course, but also because of a perceived gulf in the overall talent level and explosiveness.
On this day, the difference was really simply about execution on offense and in the kicking game.
The Huskers advanced the ball to OU’s 33-yard line or farther five times in the opening three quarters and came away with only nine points.
There were multiple culprits: Four penalties on the offensive line (three false starts and the first of two unnecessary roughness personal fouls called on center Cam Jurgens) scarred Nebraska’s first possession, which still yielded three points when senior Connor Culp drilled a career-best 51-yard field goal.
“Man, if I had a nickel for everything we’re doing to try to avoid those mistakes, I’d have a lot of nickels,” Frost said. “We’ve got to lock in. I know crowd noise can be a factor, it’s a factor in our home stadium, too. The penalties don’t seem to go our way and we’ll just double down again and keep trying to make sure those things don’t happen again.”
The Blackshirts held OU to less than 24 points for the first time in Riley’s tenure at the school. By almost any metric, the stat line looks pretty even. First downs: OU 21, NU 18. Time of possession: OU 30:50, NU 29:10. Yards per play: OU 6.1, NU 5.9.
And yet, Nebraska now heads into the teeth of its Big Ten slate. Beginning Saturday, a critical four-game run — at Michigan State, vs. Northwestern, vs. Michigan and at Minnesota — before a late-October bye week starts with one more close call rather than the best win in the program’s recent history because of, essentially, most of the same problems that have dragged against forward momentum like an anchor all along.