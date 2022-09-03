A look at other Sioux City, Iowa, area college playoff games for Sept. 3, 2022

Dordt at Briar Cliff

When: 1 p.m. Saturday in Sioux City

Briefly: The Chargers continue their homestand this week, and it’s No. 21 Dordt that comes to Memorial Field to open up GPAC play.

The Briar Cliff defense just couldn’t get off the field defensively last Saturday night.

Briar Cliff opened the 2022 season with a 42-24 loss to Waldorf at Memorial Field, and the Warriors’ offense just kept wearing out the defense.

The Warriors fired off 79 plays, and amassed 491 yards of total offense. In comparison, the Chargers only performed 48 plays and recorded 241 yards of offense.

Briar Cliff forced Waldorf to 19 third-down plays, but the Warriors converted on 12 of those. They were also 3-for-3 on fourth down plays.

"We just couldn't tackle," Chargers coach Shane LaDage said. "We were gapped out and couldn't tackle in space. They made a couple plays on some missed coverages."

Dordt returns a number of men on both sides of the ball.

Kade McDaniel returns to the Defenders, who played in eight games as the quarterback last year.

McDaniel had 764 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Tanner Millikan led Dordt’s defense with 71 total tackles and had 40 solo tackles.

“I think there's some mystery around this team, I think this team is incredibly bought in, incredibly unified and incredibly hungry to take the next step,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “We, I think, have a realistic expectation of what it's going to take. We've been right on the doorstep of some of these big wins that would put us ahead of third place. We've kind of gotten a taste for it, but we haven't been able to close those games out.”

Wayne State at U-Mary

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Bismarck, N.D.

Briefly: The Wildcats played the Marauders last season, and jumped out to a 34-14 lead in that game before winning 34-27.

It’ll be the first game for new head coach Logan Masters, who was the offensive coordinator the last couple of seasons.

The Wildcats will try to win their first road opener since 2012, when WSC beat MSU-Moorhead by 43.

Wildcats senior wide receiver Mason Lee has caught at least one pass in 13 consecutive games.

After going 6-49 combined the previous five seasons, the Marauders went 4-7 last fall, with four of their losses by a touchdown or less.

Even more encouraging, the Marauders started the new season Monday with 20 seniors on the roster. In the Northern Sun, pretty much only old teams win.

Additionally, the Marauders return nine starters on offense, seven on defense and their kicker (Kevin Powell).

Gustavus Adolphus at Buena Vista

When: 6 p.m. Saturday in Storm Lake

Briefly: Gustavus and the Beavers met to open the 2021 season, The Gusties beat the Beavers 80-58, as the Gusties scored 42 points in the second half alone.

The Gusties are receiving votes in the preseason D3football.com poll.

The Beavers have had two quarterbacks — sophomore transfer Zach Herrera and freshman Seth Gallardo — competing for the starting spot.

Those two guys will have Dylan Laughlin and Isaia Morones to pass to on the outside. Those two wide receivers caught 27 passes for just under 400 yards.

Keaton Huebner returns as BVU’s leading rusher from last year, as he had 525 yards on 109 carries.