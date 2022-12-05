Amie Just: Nebraska does the unthinkable in 'hard to comprehend' win vs. Creighton

OMAHA — With smiles beaming from ear to ear, Sam Griesel and C.J. Wilcher hid behind the Pepsi vending machine in their locker room.

As each of them gripped an orange handle on the five-gallon Gatorade jug that had been filled to the brim with freezing cold water, they patiently waited for Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg to return. As Hoiberg turned the corner? Celebratory yelling and a locker room baptism of extraordinary proportions.

Maybe it was astral influence. A close-enough-to-Christmas miracle. Or, perhaps, the culmination of more than a decade of Nebraska fans sending their hopes, wishes and prayers into the universe finally coming to fruition.

Nebraska did the unthinkable Sunday: upsetting No. 7 Creighton at the CHI Health Center, 63-53.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said Griesel, a Lincoln native and a self-professed lifelong Nebrasketball fan who posted an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double Sunday. “I get a little bit emotional thinking about it because it means so much to me, and so much to this group and so much to this state.

“This is a day that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The win for Nebraska was Historic with a capital H.

Beating a top-10 team on the road, regardless of opponent? That’s only happened five times in program history: Sunday, last season against No. 10 Wisconsin, 2014 against No. 9 Michigan State, 1997 against No. 7 Iowa State, and No. 1 Missouri in 1982.

As for Creighton specifically? Sure, the Huskers had beaten the Bluejays relatively recently in 2018 in Lincoln in what ended up being a down year for Creighton.

But beating Creighton in Omaha? The last time the Huskers took down the Bluejays in Omaha was on March 16, 2004, in the first round of the NIT. Or, to phrase it another way, Griesel was a week away from his fourth birthday the last time the Huskers drove away from Omaha with a win.

To split hairs even further, Nebraska’s last victory over Creighton in a game held in Omaha during the regular season came on Dec. 6, 1995. To add additional context: None of Nebraska’s current players had yet been born. Even I, dear reader, had just celebrated my first birthday two weeks prior. Technically alive, but not exactly a functioning member of society.

“It’s kinda hard to comprehend in a way, just because, I don’t remember that,” Griesel said of Nebraska’s 2004 win. “But I do remember a lot of losses. Just to be able to get that win, to get over the hump, if you will, in this rivalry, it just feels amazing.”

Coming into Sunday’s I-80 clash, the prevailing thought was that a potential bloodbath — a la the 38-8 debacle in 2015 — could be on the horizon.

Just before tip-off, various sportsbooks had Creighton listed as a 14½-point favorite.

Vegas’ thinking was sound. On paper, this is one of the best teams Greg McDermott has pieced together in his 13 years at the helm for Creighton. Nebraska, on the other hand, has shown significant improvement lately, but did go 10-22 last year.

Don’t tell that to Derrick Walker, though. Yes, he had been a part of three straight losses to Creighton — some in ugly fashion like in 2020 and 2021 — but he believed that Nebraska could hang with the nation’s seventh-ranked team.

“That point started before the ball was even up in the air for tip ball,” Walker said of when he knew. “We have a really good team and we have a really good team that believes in each other. We believe that we can come out every day and win. Our emphasis was us. We made it about us tonight. I couldn’t be more happier with how everyone played on our team because we focused on us tonight and it felt really good.”

Walker led all scorers with 22 points — hitting the 10-point mark well before halftime to help the Huskers hold onto a 25-23 lead at the break. Griesel, meanwhile, unleashed in the second half, scoring most of his 18 points after halftime.

Between those two, Nebraska ran out of the break on a 6-0 run to help build their lead to 8. It shrank to 1 shortly thereafter, but Griesel went on a mini-run of his own shortly thereafter to give NU a near-double-digit lead.

Nebraska never surrendered the lead in the second half. And when two minutes remained on the clock, Walker’s theatrics sent frustrated Creighton fans, including several students with their twinkling blue afro wigs, to the exits.

“We’ve been making a lot of strides and getting this win for us was really big,” Walker said. “Like Sam said, it meant so much to the program. It meant so much for the people around us. And that’s who we come out and play for every day.

“So getting this win, we’re all happy. We’re going to celebrate this moment.”

For Nebraska, this isn’t just another win. It’s a program-boosting, momentum-giving, feel-good moment.

And it’s one they’ve had circled since the schedule came out — and one Griesel has had earmarked since the day he transferred.

“This was the game that I wanted the most, obviously, for a lot of reasons,” Griesel said. “Just thinking back to players that I idolized that wore this jersey that didn’t get this win, and especially in this arena.

“Then just walking around Lincoln, everyone has just been like, ‘Just beat Creighton this year! Just beat Creighton this year!’”

Well, Nebraska fans, believe it or not, the Huskers did the dang thing.

To quote Hoiberg, that’s pretty darn cool.